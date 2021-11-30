Windows 11 adoption abysmal, paper reveals

Microsoft released the stable version of Windows 11 over a month ago. Even though the new operating system from Microsoft comes with new features as Android apps support, translucent UI, snap layouts, virtual desktops, and more, it seems like Windows 11 doesn't have many fans. According to a new Windows 11 adoption rate has been very low.

The research, spotted by TechRadar, from IT management firm Lansweeper, only 0.21% of all Windows users have updated to Windows 11. Even though Windows 11 is available as a free upgrade from Windows 10, users are hesitant to upgrade to the latest version.

Lansweeper's has reported these numbers based on more than 10m Windows devices running on business and home networks. According to the report, Windows 11 is even on a fewer number of devices even than Windows XP. The report claims that Windows XP is on 3.62% of the devices whereas Windows 11 is only on 0.95% of the devices.

In a statement to TechRadar, Roel Decneut, chief marketing officer at Lansweeper, said :

"The situation poses a significant cybersecurity risk as Microsoft no longer provides bug-fixes or security patches for Windows Vista, 2000, XP, and 7. Although the majority of users are on newer operating systems, the billions of active Windows devices worldwide means there could still be millions of people using devices that are insecure and open to attack. Plus, a large number of these outdated systems are predicted to be running on enterprise devices, which means it’s not just personal information that’s on the line."

This may be due to the new TPM and hardware requirements of Windows 11, but this is only an assumption. Have you installed Windows 11 on your device yet? How's your experience been with it? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: Techradar