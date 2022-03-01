Windows 11 adoption is improving, now used on 19.3% of PCs

According to a new Windows usage report for the month of February, Windows 11 is inching towards the 20% number, which shows how many people have updated to the latest version of Microsoft’s Windows. Earlier in January, we reported that Windows 11 adoption was improving, and it appeared that more and more users were installing Windows 11 on their computers.

AdDuplex (via XDA-Developers) released its Windows usage report that gives us some key information on how well Windows 11 is adopted by the users. According to the January report, Windows 11 was installed on 16.1% of PCs, while the new chart shows that it grew to 19.3% in less than a month. It’s a slight, but notable increase when you factor in that many people bought new computers, and many decided to upgrade to install the new operating system. Still, it’s also worth pointing out that the majority of computers do not meet the minimum hardware requirements to install the new OS, which is why the number is growing so slowly.

The chart also reveals that Windows 10 version 21H1 is currently the most used version of Windows with 27.5% usage share. The 20H2 update has now dropped back down to fourth place with 17.9% share. In case you’re wondering what the massive changes are between Windows 11 and Windows 10, here’s a quick comparison.

Another trend chart shows that Windows 11 and Windows 10 version 21H2 are growing rapidly. It appears that both the Windows 10 version update and the brand new operating system have a nearly identical growth level when compared side-by-side next to each other.