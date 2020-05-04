Back in 2019, Microsoft unveiled Windows 10X, a new version of the traditional Windows OS tailor-made for the upcoming wave of foldable dual-screen PCs such as the Surface Neo. In a surprising turn of events, Microsoft has now revealed that Windows 10X will now first arrive on single-screen PCs.

Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, wrote in a blog post that the company designed Windows 10X with flexibility in mind, and this flexibility is what makes it possible to run Windows 10X on a single-screen PC as well.

“These single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers, and we will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market,” Panay added. However, we don’t know when Windows 10X will actually arrive on traditional single-screen laptops.

Source: Windows Blog