Microsoft recently announced the number of monthly active devices on Windows 10. In the celebration of hitting 1 billion users, chief product officer of Microsoft Corporation’s Microsoft Devices group, Panos Panay shared a post on Instagram.

The post suggests that Windows 10 will soon get a design overhaul. It shows different versions of Windows up till now with older Windows 10 icons transitioning into newer ones.

The Files app seems to be the revamped Windows File Explorer and the Calendar as well as the Photos app can be seen with a new design. The blue background for the tiles in the Start Menu turns darker with the new icons.

Further, Panos stated the experience has been “especially humbling.”

However, Microsoft hasn’t officially announced anything on the design overhaul yet.

Source: Instagram