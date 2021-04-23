Microsoft has announced the roll-out of news and interests on the Windows 10 taskbar. It will be rolled out to customers over the next several weeks. It is being made available in a phased manner and a broader availability will occur in the coming months. The Windows 10 taskbar makeover will make it easy for you to catch up on the things you care about. News and interests on the taskbar will provide a convenient and personalized experience centered around you.

After testing the feature with Insiders, Microsoft is rolling out news and interests to Windows 10 taskbar. Essentially, it creates a shortcut on the taskbar that allows you to check the weather, latest news, sports scores as well as stock prices. If you tap on a story, it will open in a browser. Moreover, you can save an article for later reading and share it if you so desire. As of now, there won’t be any ads in the new tool.

You can obviously tweak the selection of topics you see in your feed. Plus, you can select the publications Windows uses to source articles so you can easily have access to Pocketnow stories. You also get flexibility in how the icon appears on your taskbar. Plus, you can turn off the feature if it doesn’t please you and if you don’t want to see it at all. Hence, it is not a forced update.

According to Microsoft, adding news and interests to your Windows 10 taskbar will make finding high-quality and relevant news content easier. Further, the company says that most people already have a routine where they’re constantly checking what’s going in on the world throughout the day. Therefore, it is making the process seamless by including a way to check the weather, news, and other things. The feature will begin rolling out to customers over the next several weeks.