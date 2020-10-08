Windows

You and me might own the same PC but our work needs may vary. Different people use their PC for different tasks, and Microsoft seems to be acknowledging it with the latest tweak. The company is testing a new feature where Windows will ask you how you’d like to use your computer.

The latest development comes from Windows Insider Blog that detailed the updated out of the box experience of Windows 10. As you can see in the cover image, Microsoft is could soon ask you how you’d like to use your PC. The options include: Gaming, Schoolwork, Family, Entertainment, Creativity, and Business. It seems like Windows will configure the CPU according to the needs of the users.

It will aid in customizing your device given your intended usage. For instance, if you need a computer for family, the PC could could present the option to set up additional users right away. Similarly schoolwork could lead to note taking and collaboration prompts being displayed up front.

This is the initial wave of work for this feature. The blog goes on to say that Insiders might notice different options presented in OOBE depending on what they select. However, as of now, they will not notice any other configuration differences after exiting OOBE. The company is rolling it out to a subset of Insiders in the Dev Channel at first. It will help them identify issues that may impact the performance and reliability. The testers will be able to find this new feature once they perform a reset and reinstall Windows from scratch.

Via: Engadget

