Microsoft is rolling out the Windows 10 October 2020 update. While it’s not a huge update, it still brings some notable changes. For instance, the Start menu is getting a new look. According to the company, the new design has a streamlined design and there’s a more uniform look for tiles, which are also getting a new transparent background. Plus you can add an accent color to the Start menu, taskbar and action center as per your liking. The new look is clean and minimalistic. Further, Microsoft has also updated the notification interface, which adds that app logo to the top left and comes with a ‘X’ mark to dismiss the notification.

With the Windows 10 October 2020 update, Microsoft is also baking in the Edge browser more deeply into the OS. The browser is also an improved version as it offers better performance, faster web page rendering, a new Collections feature, and much more. The company has also changed up how alt-tab window switching works. You’ll now be able to see your recent web pages when switching between programs.

If you have a 2-in-1 machine, Microsoft has included new features in its Windows 10 October 2020 update for you as well. The company has updated the behavior of Windows 10, which will now longer ask you if you want to enter Windows 10’s dedicated tablet mode. Instead, it will automatically enhance the desktop experience with a more touch friendly interface, which includes larger hit boxes in the File Explorer and a more spacious taskbar.

The Windows 10 October 2020 update has several new features including the ability to change your display’s refresh rate in the Windows 10 settings app. Further, new PCs with the update preinstalled will have better customizations for your account when you login for the first time.

To install the new Windows 10 October 2020 update you can go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates. You’ll get an option of Feature Update to Windows 10, version 20H2 section, click the Download and install now button.