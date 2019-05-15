Windows 10 Mobile gets probably its last update

Are there any Windows 10 Mobile, or any Windows Mobile, users out there? In October of 2017 Microsoft announced that it would stop working on new Windows 10 Mobile features and devices moving forward, committing though to releasing bugfixes. A little over a year later, in January 2019, Microsoft broke the sad news that it would stop Windows 10 Mobile support in December of 2019.

Which is why this latest Windows 10 Mobile update might be the last one Microsoft is pushing out. KB4499181 updates Windows 10 Mobile’s build to 15254.566, and brings some security and performance fixes, as well as crushes for bugs. You can find the changelog below, and, to apply the update, go into your phone’s Settings, Update and security, Windows Update, and Check for updates.