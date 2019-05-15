Windows 10 Mobile gets probably its last update
Are there any Windows 10 Mobile, or any Windows Mobile, users out there? In October of 2017 Microsoft announced that it would stop working on new Windows 10 Mobile features and devices moving forward, committing though to releasing bugfixes. A little over a year later, in January 2019, Microsoft broke the sad news that it would stop Windows 10 Mobile support in December of 2019.
Which is why this latest Windows 10 Mobile update might be the last one Microsoft is pushing out. KB4499181 updates Windows 10 Mobile’s build to 15254.566, and brings some security and performance fixes, as well as crushes for bugs. You can find the changelog below, and, to apply the update, go into your phone’s Settings, Update and security, Windows Update, and Check for updates.
- Provided protection against a new subclass of speculative execution sidewall vulnerabilities, known as microarchitecture data sampling , for Windows 64-bit (x64) versions (CVE-2018-11091, CVE-2018-12126, CVE-2018- 12127, CVE-2018-12130).
- Added “uk.gov” to the top-level domains of strict HTTP transport security (TLD HSTS) for Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge.
- Fixed an issue that could cause “Error 1309” when installing or uninstalling certain types of .msi and .msp files in a virtual drive.
- Fixed a problem that prevented Microsoft Visual Studio Simulator from starting.
- Fixed a problem that could cause the text, layout, or cell size to become narrower or wider than expected in Microsoft Excel when using the MS UI Gothic or MS PGothic fonts.
- Security updates for Microsoft Edge, Windows Scripting, Windows applications platform and Frameworks, Windows graphics, Windows Media, Windows wireless networks, Windows kernel.