Windows 10 Mobile gets another update before it is retired in December
As it turns out, the May Windows 10 Mobile update to build 15254.566 wasn’t the last one the platform will ever see, as Microsoft made its plans public to retire the operating system’s support on December 10, 2019.
Build 15254.575 is now rolling out to Windows 10 Mobile users with the Windows 10 Mobile Creators Update applied. As you’d expect, there are no new features added, just some polish for bugs and performance.
Check out the changelog below, and make sure you apply the update as soon as it hits your phone.
- Addresses an issue that may cause BitLocker to go into recovery mode if BitLocker is being provisioned at the same time as updates are being installed.
- Security updates to Windows Wireless Networking, Windows Server, Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Microsoft Graphics Component, Internet Explorer, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Virtualization, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Kernel, Microsoft Edge, and Windows Cryptography.
Discuss This Post