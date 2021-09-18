We have found some amazing laptops and PCs running on Windows 10 on sale over at Amazon.com. First up, the HP 15 Laptop is currently getting a 16 percent discount, which translates to $108 savings for those interested. This laptop features an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, Windows 10 Home, HP Fast Charge, and more for $552.

You can also opt for the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 14 that features a 14-inch FHD display, a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB, and AMD Radeon 7 graphics for $510 after a $100 discount. And if you want something a bit more expensive, you can also consider the Dell Inspiron 13 5310 that comes with a 13.3-inch QHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Windows 10 that’s currently getting a $123 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $877.

However, you may also want to check out the Beelink Mini PC. This option features an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, Dual 4K HDMI, and Windows 10 Pro for just $476 after an $83 discount. A more affordable option from KAMRUI is available for $300 after a 17 percent discount, but you can get it for less when you add the on-page coupon that will get you $20 extra savings. In other words, you can get a new Windows 10 Pro PC with an AMD 300U processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage for just $280.

Beelink Mini PC A great alternative for those looking for a compact Windows PC. View at Amazon

Other deals feature the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet that features an 11.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage for $285 after a 43 percent discount that will save $415 to anyone who decides to get one. And you may also want to check out the latest savings on the VASAGLE Computer Folding Desk that’s currently getting a 40 percent discount, meaning that you can get yours for $33. Dell’s 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is also on sale, and you can get one for $285 with $45 savings if you want to add an extra display to your workstation.