Winamp is coming back in 2019 with a new mobile app

Some of you might remember the good old Winamp. “It really whips the llama’s ass” were word which some of you might remember with a smile on your face. For those who are younger and don’t know about Winamp, it was really popular at the end of the 90s, beginning of 2000s. It was a media player app that sadly didn’t manage to keep up with the competition and slowly died away as iTunes and other alternatives started to gain momentum.

Winamp is coming back in 2019, according to a TechCrunch report. Not only will the desktop app be revived and updated, but the new Winamp will be a platform-agnostic mobile audio. It will bring together everything media that you care about, like your music, podcasts, and streaming services. These will be accessible from a single location.

“There will be a completely new version next year, with the legacy of Winamp but a more complete listening experience. You can listen to the MP3s you may have at home, but also to the cloud, to podcasts, to streaming radio stations, to a playlist you perhaps have built. People want one single experience. I think Winamp is the perfect player to bring that to everybody. And we want people to have it on every device“, said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Radionomy, Winamp’s parent company.