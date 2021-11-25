Winamp is making a comeback, and opens up beta for something new

Winamp completely redesigned its website, and it looks like the popular media player is making a comeback. The new Winamp promises a completely new, and redesigned experience, and it might just be more than just a media player for average users and audiophiles.

Offline music listening is a thing of the past, and most people are subscribed to streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, and Deezer. Many streaming services now focus on podcasts, and some also sign up artists, exclusive to their own services to entice more users to subscribe.

The new Winamp website welcomes users back with the new Winamp logo, and it follows a modern, flat design language. It talks about how the software company wants to create a_“unique space for creators”_, It also wants to help audio creators give more control over their content, and help them to connect with fans and earn a farrier income.

It’s not entirely clear what Winamp is trying to do, but it sounds like it might want to become a social platform of some sort for content creators, and also support the legacy features such as listening to music and radios. Winamp could also end up being a new streaming platform and offer new features for users, content creators, and podcast hosts, but that’s entirely just a speculation for now.

Winamp also launched a beta, and users can already sign up to test out the next generation of the software before anyone else, and share their feedback directly with the development team. If you want to help, and test it out, you can check it out here.

What is Winamp?

Winamp was originally released back in 1997, and it was a feature-rich and very popular media player on computers. The software was under active development from 1997 to 2013, but it shut down shortly after a software build was leaked to the public. The company promised more updates, but they never emerged.