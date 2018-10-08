Make media? You can win a trip to the OnePlus 6T event in the US and India

The date is now in our calendars and it’s only a matter of waiting now: the OnePlus 6T will officially launch in the US on October 30 at 11am in New York and there tickets for seats on sale right now. Another event has been planned at 8:30pm at the KDJW Stadium in New Delhi with seats up for sale on October 17.

Want to fly in? Stay the night? Watch the event right in front of your eyes? Can’t afford it? You can get in (and then some) for free, as long as you’re able to brainstorm and create something amazing.

US and India residents aged 18 or older can enter a contest where they’ll create a teaser for the OnePlus 6T — be it in image or video form — with the tagline “Unlock The Speed” at the fore of mind. They can then head here to submit their application (videos must be posted to a streaming website) from now until October 15.

Ten lucky winners will be chosen based on quality and creativity. They’ll have airfare, room and board paid for and a VIP experience encompassing the event as well as a “chance to use a OnePlus 6T device to record your experience.”