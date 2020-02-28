If you’ve been following our Galaxy S20 video coverage on our YouTube channel, you probably know by now that we’ve teamed up with SUPCASE to bring you some of the best cases and accessories for whichever S20 you pick.

However, SUPCASE has taken it one step further. SUPCASE is giving away a Galaxy S20 Ultra! We know the S20 Ultra is the real deal, and we also know you want one.

This is an easy one and you don’t have to jump through all the hoops for your chance to win. You basically have to follow SUPCASE on social media, and you they’ve made it even easier, by providing this awesome widget below that makes it really easy to enter.

Good thing is that you can enter every day, and if you enter promo code POCKETNOW, you increase your chances to win. The giveaway ends March 12 at 11:59 pm PT, and the winner gets a Galaxy S20 Ultra plus a SUPCASE of your choice. If you’re not the one with the most amount of points, runner-ups (top 5 with the most entries) will automatically win a $25 Amazon gift card plus any item of your choice from SUPCASE.com.

Below’s everything you need to do. Good luck, and don’t forget to follow Pocketnow if you don’t already. We’re everywhere.