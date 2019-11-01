Will the Samsung W20 5G be China’s next flip phone or foldable phone?

Samsung’s developer conference just teased a new foldable smartphone that folds like a clamshell and not like a book. This made us believe that we would soon see a Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 with different characteristics than the ones we have in the original Fold. Now, a new teaser posted by China Telecom makes us believe something else, and it has to do with the upcoming Samsung W20 5G.

The W20 has been Samsung’s flip phone for the Chinese market for quite a while, but it seems that we could start seeing some changes in the design of this device. The new Samsung W20 5G could stop being a flip phone, and it could become Samsung’s second foldable smartphone. Chinese carrier, China Telekom, has posted an image that makes us believe this might just be possible. The only certain information is that the new W20 5G/SM-W2020 will come with 512GB storage, and it will come in white and black colors.