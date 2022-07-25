Will the Pixel Buds Pro help Google strengthen its position on the earbuds market?

The Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds are now officially available, and you can pre-order them today, alongside the Google Pixel 6A. Both devices went up for pre-order last week, and they’re now shipping out to customers all around the world. In today’s post, we’ll see whether Google has a chance to be taken more seriously with the latest Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds, which now feature Noise Cancellation and even more features.

As a quick recap, here’s a summary of what’s new in the Google Pixel Buds Pro. The earbuds cost $199.99, about $50 cheaper than the Apple AirPods Pro. It’s also more colorful, as it comes in four shades, including: Coral (Red), Fog (Light Blue), Charcoal (Black), and Lemongrass (Light Yellow).

The carrying case is white in all configurations, and they’re slightly larger and better than the original Pixel Buds and the A-Series. The earbuds also support Bluetooth 5.0, and are equipped with 11mm dynamic speaker drivers for a more immersive sound. Each earbud also packs three microphones.

Will the Pixel Buds Pro be able to take on AirPods?

It’s a tricky question since we haven’t yet had a chance to take the Pixel Buds Pro for a spin. While we can’t speak about the quality of the new earbuds, we can talk about the appearance, overall features, and quality of previous Google Pixel Buds. Based on the previous generation (non-A series), the earphones were some of the most compact devices on the market, and they featured most of the same functionality as current AirPods.

The Pixel Buds was smaller than any other Galaxy Buds and other competing earbuds on the market, which helped Google appeal to a much wider audience. The lower price tag of the Pixel Buds A-Series helped the company establish itself as a wireless earbuds brand, and it sold many of those devices, although we don’t have the number of those figures.

Previously, if you wanted to buy the perfect AirPods wireless earbuds for Android, your go-to options were to pick up either the Samsung Galaxy Buds, or the Google Pixel Buds devices. The US doesn’t sell other brands such as HONOR or HUAWEI, and users there have far fewer options due to high fees and other import taxes. Of course, Xiaomi, Sony, Sennheiser, and many other brands sell other excellent earbuds, but they’re usually on the larger side and not as compact.

What is Google doing right and wrong?

As mentioned previously, Google managed to ship and sell a lot of Pixel Buds A-Series of earbuds, mainly due to the competitive price tag and great bundle deals. A lot of carriers, and online offers threw in the wireless earbuds when users purchased the Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro devices, making it an even better and enticing deal. This strategy worked in Europe, and the low price certainly helped Google to sell even more units than it initially expected.

Going back to the previous Google Pixel Buds, it was sold at a similar price tag to the AirPods 2 at the time. It was competitive, but it was quickly outdated as the price came down, and the AirPods Pro was announced. The AirPods Pro features Spatial audio, and class-leading noise cancellation, both of which were missing from the original Pixel Buds. Additionally, Google didn’t update the Pixel Buds annually, and it’s been over two years since the software giant introduced the device. The earbuds were also typical Pixel products, and they faced a lot of criticism for software and hardware issues, most of which were later fixed in software updates. Still, the patchy release schedule remains, and we can only hope that the Pixel Buds Pro will fare better this time around.

Google has been building out its own ecosystem, and it’s been doing a decent job. The new Pixel Buds Pro earbuds feature all the missing features and functionality we had on our wishlist, and we can’t wait to test them and see the results for ourselves. We like what we’re seeing so far across all Pixel devices, and we’re hopeful that Google has learned from its previous rather unimpressive and disappointing product launches. If the release of the Pixel 6A and Pixel Buds Pro goes according to plan without any major issues, it could help Google strengthen its market share for its audio products and smartphones.