The new iPad Pro is here and it introduces a host of changes on the inside, while the outside remains mostly the same. It packs a slew of changes including the M1 chip, 5G, a Thunderbolt port, as well as a new front camera. Are you planning to upgrade from the previous generation iPad Pro? Here’s how the device compares to the previous generation model. However, the question remains — will your old case fit your new iPad Pro? The answer isn’t as simple as a simple yes or no. It’s complicated.

Will my old case do the work?

If you are purchasing the new 11-inch iPad Pro, it’s worth noting that the device features the same dimensions as the previous 2020 model. Hence, if you have last year’s case, and are upgrading, your old case will work with the new device. You won’t be required to purchase a new case, and can spend that money to get a sleeve for the 11-inch iPad Pro instead.

On the other hand, the 5th-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro is 0.5mm thicker than the 2020 model. Therefore, if you have your old case from 2020, the fit might not be snug. Although, it will still work perfectly fine. So you’ll have to decide if that’s something you’re willing to deal with or if it’s worth spending the extra dollars on the new case that will perfectly fit the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

It’s worth noting that according to Apple’s support document, the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is “functionally compatible” with the original Magic Keyboard. However, Apple warns that “it’s possible that the Magic Keyboard may not precisely fit when closed, especially when screen protectors are applied.”

Apple cases for the M1 iPad Pro

There are several third-party cases for the M1 iPad Pro, and there’ll be many more in the market in the weeks to come. However, if you’re looking for the perfect case with no-question functionality and fit, we recommend you go with the official Apple case for the M1 iPad Pro. The company has launched a new white-colored Magic Keyboard case for its new iPad Pro. If you want to check them out, the links are below.

Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro The Magic Keyboard is the perfect companion for the new M1 iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. View at Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro The brand new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is perfect fit for your new 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It features backlit keys, charges via USB-C, and a trackpad so you can use your iPad Pro. View at BestBuy