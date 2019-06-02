Will Apple kill iTunes on Monday’s WWDC 2019 keynote?

Several reports have emerged over the past couple of days suggesting that Apple, after almost two decades, is preparing to kill iTunes at the upcoming WWDC 2019. iTunes was, and still is, the central hub for users to listen to music, watch movies and TV shows, hear podcasts, and manage their connected devices.

Come Monday’s keynote, a Bloomberg report suggests that iTunes will be going away. Apple will replace it with a trio of apps for Mac, pretty much like on the iPhone: Music, TV, and Podcasts, of which we’ve already seen the first two leaked. With iTunes reportedly gone, users will be able to manage their connected devices via the Music app.

The report also mentions other possible announcements at WWDC 2019. These include making the Apple Watch more independent via watchOS 6, which will add an on-device app store, calculator app, voice recorder, and new messaging features.

iPads might get home screen and multitasking enhancements, developers could create a single app for the Mac and iPhone/iPad, and Apple is expected to dig deeper into health by monitoring external environment noise and menstrual cycles.

You can find more details at the source link below.