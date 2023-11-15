Gamers rejoice as early Black Friday deals will get you massive savings on some of the best gaming headsets you can get today. First, we have Sony’s INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset that’s currently receiving an insane 48 percent discount. This model normally goes for $230, but you can pick one up for $120, which translates to $110 in instant savings.

Sony INZONE H7 Gaming Headset $120 $230 Save $110 Sony’s INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset is perfect for gamers as it delivers personalized 360 Spatial Sound, an extremely comfortable design with a soft headband and smooth earpads, and a long-lasting battery that will get you up to 40 hours of non-stop gaming. $120 at Amazon

Of course, if you want to spend some more, you can also consider checking out the higher-end INZONE H9, which sells for $248 after receiving a 17 percent discount, which will get you more than $50 in instant savings. And suppose you’re trying to put up an excellent combo for streaming. In that case, you can also consider checking out the latest savings applied to Blue’s Blackout Spark SL XLR Condenser Microphone, as it now sells for $128 thanks to a very attractive 35 percent discount and $2 in extra savings with an on-page coupon.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you may also want to check out the Blue Snowball USB Microphone, now available for $40 with 43 percent in instant savings. And you can complete your gaming setup with the latest offer from SteelSeries, as the Apex Pro TKL HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard is now available for $150 thanks to a $40 discount.