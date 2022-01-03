Your Wi-Fi router will charge your new Samsung TV remote

Samsung's CES announcements are in full flow. The company has already unveiled its new TVs, monitors, and Gaming Hub, with more to come. In addition to announcing new TVs, Samsung has also unveiled a new TV remote that comes with a slick charging trick.

Last year, Samsung introduced an Eco TV remote that was solar-powered. The 2022 Samsung TVs now come with a TV remote that's not only chargeable with solar energy but can charge energy emitted through your Wi-Fi router as well. As The Verge notes, the new 2022 Eco Remote comes with RF harvesting capabilities that let the remote preserve its charge by “collecting routers’ radio waves and converting them to energy.” The remotes can be charged via USB C as well. The 2022 remotes will also be available in white color to complement “lifestyle” TVs like The Frame, Serif, and Sero.

Remember 2013 when we first talked about this? Well, it seems that it took Samsung nine years to make something useful out of it. It is Samsung's another contribution to ditch AAA batteries in the remote. When Samsung first announced the Eco remote, the company said it could avoid 99 million batteries from being discarded over the course of seven years. And now, the company has added another neat trick for charging your remote with Wi-Fi signals.