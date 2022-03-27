Wi-Fi technology has been advancing quickly in recent years thanks to the progress of automotive solutions, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and virtual and augmented reality technologies. The latest 5G technology has also boosted the Wi-Fi alliance to work on new wireless standards that could better hold up to the vast amounts of data that consumers and businesses are consuming and processing, and the latest Wi-Fi 7 will bring many improvements over the previous generation, Wi-Fi 6E.

What is Wi-Fi 7?

Wi-Fi 7 is the newest standard, and it was officially launched on January 8, 2024, by the Wi-Fi Alliance. The latest standard offers a lot of new features and benefits, including up to 2x higher throughput, deterministic latency, increased efficiency, and even greater reliability. Wi-Fi 7 improves transmission rates by 20% and reduces the transmission overhead.

320 MHz channels: available in countries that make the 6 GHz band available to

available in countries that make the 6 GHz band available to Wi-Fi, ultra-wide channels double today’s widest channel size to facilitate multigigabit device speeds and high throughput

Multi-Link Operation (MLO): allows devices to transmit and receive data simultaneously over multiple links for increased throughput, reduced latency, and improved reliability

4K QAM: achieves 20% higher transmission rates than 1024 QAM

512 Compressed block-ack: improves efficiency and reduces overhead

Multiple RUs to a single STA: improves ﬂexibility for spectrum resource scheduling to enhance spectrum efficiency

Triggered Uplink Access: optimizes Wi-Fi 6 defined triggered uplink access to accommodate latency sensitive streams and satisfy QoS requirements

optimizes Wi-Fi 6 defined triggered uplink access to accommodate latency sensitive streams and satisfy QoS requirements Emergency Preparedness Communication Services (EPCS): provides a seamless National Security & Emergency Preparedness (NSEP) service experience to users while maintaining the priority and quality of service in Wi-Fi access networks

The next-generation Wi-Fi is already available from several companies, and TP-Link, Netgear, and Eero are among the first to release new routers with Wi-Fi 7. Qualcomm and MediaTek have also announced new chips that already come with the new connectivity tool.

Wi-Fi 7 vs Wi-Fi 6E: Benefits and Key Features

Faster Speeds: Wi-Fi 7 can reach speeds up to 46Gbps, which is significantly faster than what Wi-Fi 6E offers at around 9Gbps. Wi-Fi 7 devices and compatible routers will have the ability to effectively replace Ethernet and wired connections where wireless has not been a viable solution in the past, eliminating the need for cables.

Less Interference: The new standard will use several recent advancements and solutions to prevent interference with other devices. Wi-Fi 7 will rely on the 6GHz band to operate – the same band that Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 6 used. However, there are several enhancements that'll ensure the new standard works better and stays more reliable than previous versions. For instance, Wi-Fi 7 will use the 320 MHz channel, which is much wider than the channels used by previous generations. When the band and the wider channels are combined, it'll result in less interference, ultimately providing a better and more reliable experience.

The new standard will use several recent advancements and solutions to prevent interference with other devices. Wi-Fi 7 will rely on the 6GHz band to operate – the same band that Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 6 used. However, there are several enhancements that’ll ensure the new standard works better and stays more reliable than previous versions. For instance, Wi-Fi 7 will use the 320 MHz channel, which is much wider than the channels used by previous generations. When the band and the wider channels are combined, it’ll result in less interference, ultimately providing a better and more reliable experience. Low Latency: Wi-Fi 7 can transmit and receive data simultaneously over many links and in various frequencies, enabling it to become faster at transferring files. Thanks to the improvements in this new solution, the latency has been significantly reduced.

Ultimately, all of these add up to Wi-Fi 7 being more stable, reliable, and significantly faster. It’ll allow users to transfer speeds at greater speeds and with lower latencies, enabling developers to create a more immersive AR/VR experience with more realistic 3D content. Future cars will be able to transfer files and communicate faster, and streaming could also gain major enhancements that’ll reduce latency, and improve the performance of games and software.

How is Wi-Fi 7 going to change the way you interact with your devices

Wi-Fi 7 not only unlocks faster transfer speeds but also offers a more reliable connection, less interference from other gadgets and IoT devices, and lower latency. If you plan on upgrading your router, you’ll instantly get these improvements, although it’s worth noting that you’ll need a Wi-Fi 7-enabled device to take advantage of the new enhancements. Luckily for those using devices that support Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E, they’ll still be able to use the new router. The Wi-Fi 7 standard is backward compatible, but it’s worth noting that you might not benefit from the new improvements, unless you upgrade your network card, laptop, tablet, and other devices.

Once you get the power of Wi-Fi 7 in your hands, in the form of a compatible device, you’ll see less interference, loading speeds, and lower latency. While these might not be noticeable from day-to-day surfing of the internet, the improvements will greatly enhance the streaming and gaming experience, and compatible IoT devices should benefit from faster speeds and less drops in connection.

The new multi-link operation will also enable Wi-Fi 7 to tap into both 6GHz and 5GHz bands at the same time to prevent bottlenecks and keep you connected once the user is out of range. The multi-link operation will also enable devices to simultaneously send and receive data across the two bands, increasing throughput and making the entire connection more stable.

Furthermore, new cars, and AR/VR/MR headsets will be able to wirelessly communicate and stream, improving the real-time responsiveness and providing a more immersive experience. The ability to transfer larger files without interruptions and bottlenecks should enable developers to create even more realistic environments, and help advance the progress of various AI tools in the future.