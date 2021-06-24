Windows 11 Widgets

Windows 11 comes with a brand new and improved interface. Widgets have received a number of smaller improvements in Windows 10 over the years, and got a brand new design and functionality when compared to Windows 7 and earlier versions, however it changes again.

The widgets will get a fresh new coat of paint and have a brand new design. It will look more modern and much cleaner.

If you’ve seen the widgets on MacOS Big Sur, you’ll likely feel right at home as the feature seems very similar to what the competition is offering. You can swipe from the left to get the panel to pop-up on your screen. Once it’s open, it will open on top of everything that you have open on your desktop. We’ve also seen the News Feed being added to the Taskbar not that long ago, it rolled out just a few months ago.

It’s unclear if the widgets will be open to third-party developers, but we expect to see the widgets available from the Microsoft Store.

This story is developing…




