Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 offers better upload performance and power efficiency

The Wi-Fi Alliance announced Wi-Fi Release 2, which improves the Wi-Fi 6 standard. Release 2 brings improvements to upload performance and offers more power efficiency at all supported bands, and more. The new standard is aimed to be used by routers and other devices, both in work environments and at home.

Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 adds support for uplink multi-user MIMO, allowing more devices to upload simulations while connected to the same access point. The new multi-user MIMO will allow for faster speeds that users can take advantage of while streaming or video conferencing. Additionally, there are three new power management features that improve power efficiency, coverage and performance. Release 2 also brings these new features across all of the supported bands, 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz.

“Wi-Fi delivers advanced capabilities that have driven tremendous global innovation, paving the way for massive growth in Wi-Fi applications that users rely on every day,” said Edgar Figueroa, president and CEO, Wi-Fi Alliance. “Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 furthers Wi-Fi’s evolution to address today’s market needs, and supports more high-performance Wi-Fi scenarios with greater capacity, efficiency, and reliability.”

“Wi-Fi 6 adoption has outpaced previous Wi-Fi generations, driven by demand for better Wi-Fi connectivity in phones, tablets, PCs and access points to support high-performance, low latency uses in both residential and enterprise environments. Technological advancements continue to bring speed and efficiency benefits to a wide number of users and use cases, most importantly, in areas with high densities of users or client devices connecting and transferring large amounts of data,” said Phil Solis, Research Director at IDC. “Reduction in chipset costs and advancements in Wi-Fi 6 power management will also help shift the IoT space to more broadly adopt Wi-Fi 6 in the coming years.”

The new Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 standard features will also make it to Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E smartphones, tablets, computers, and more. New devices supporting the new standard are expected to arrive sometime in the first half of 2022.