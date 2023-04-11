In today's hyper-connected world, smartphones and laptops have become essential for both personal and professional purposes. While OEMs have been working hard to provide longer battery life, our dependence on these devices is quite high. As a result, we often find our devices running out of power and needing to charge them quite often — sometimes more than once a day.

When your smartphone's battery is about to die, free public charging stations seem like a godsend, providing just enough power to make an important call or send a message. However, despite their convenience, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a warning against the use of public charging points due to potential security risks.

While the tweet does not provide detailed information of what is happening behind the scenes, FBI warns that bad actors (read hackers) have found a way to "introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices" using the USB ports of the public chargers. To avoid these risks, the FBI recommends that users bring their own chargers and USB cables and utilize electrical sockets instead of public charging stations.

What is Juice Jacking?

The technique that hackers use to load malware on your device is called 'Juice Jacking.' The FBI had already issued a detailed statement on this last year, but is now using its social media platforms to raise awareness about the issue. So what exactly is juice jacking?

Juice jacking is a form of cyber attack that occurs when a public USB charging station is compromised with malware. Once a device is connected to the compromised charging station, it becomes infected with malware. This type of malware can compromise your sensitive information, including any important documents, files, photos, and even passwords on your device.

This information can then be used by cyber criminals to gain access to your online accounts or even sell them on dark web. The consequences can be severe, ranging from identity theft to even financial loss.

In some cases, hackers may distribute infected cables as promotional gifts, particularly in busy areas like airports and train stations. They may even leave infected cables plugged into charging stations to increase the likelihood of infecting more devices with malware.

What can you do?

So what can you do? There are a number of safety measures to that you can take to protect your device from such malwares. Here are a few of them:

Instead of using a public charging kiosk multiple cables dangling out of it, use an AC power outlet and your own charger and cable. By using the best chargers for your iPhone, Samsung, Pixel, or any other device you own, you can be sure that your device won't be compromised by malware. Additionally, using your own charger may provide benefits such as faster charging times.

If you often need to charge your devices on the go, you should consider carrying a power bank. Not only this will protect your device from being hacked, but this can also help you avoid relying on public charging stations altogether. Check out our guide containing the best power banks for your devices. On the other hand, if you own an iPhone, you should consider getting one of the best MagSafe power banks out there.

While most modern smartphones prevent data transfer when first plugged into a USB port, it's still wise to use a USB pass-through device. These devices disable the data transfer pin and allow your devices to only charge up, providing an extra layer of protection.

Finally, it's important to ensure that your devices are kept up to date with the latest security patches and software updates installed. These updates often address known vulnerabilities, which can help to keep your devices more secure.

FBI's tweet marks as an important reminder that we must take precautions to protect ourselves in today's digital world. In addition to warning against using public charging stations, the FBI also cautions against using public Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions, opening suspicious documents or links in emails and texts, and using the same password for multiple accounts.