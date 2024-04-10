It's been nearly a year since the Google Pixel 7a was released, and it continues to be one of the best budget Android smartphones available today. With a compact 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED display, Android 14 OS, Tensor G2, and a capable camera for excellent photos in any lighting, all priced at (sometimes significantly) under $500, the Pixel 7a remains a top choice for budget-conscious buyers in 2024.

However, with numerous leaks about the Google Pixel 8a emerging and rumors suggesting a launch as soon as next month at Google I/O 2024, you must be wondering — should you buy the Pixel 7a right now or wait for the next generation Pixel 8a? Leaks have given us a pretty good idea of what to expect from the upcoming budget Google smartphone. Here's what we recommend you consider.

You should buy the Pixel 7a today if…

You want to save money

You should consider buying the Pixel 7a today if you want to save money. Right now, the Pixel 7a is available at a $50 discount on Amazon, bringing its price down to just $450 from the original $500. And, if you time your purchase carefully, you might even find it for as low as $374 (during the holiday season or sale events). At this price, the Pixel 7a is undoubtedly a fantastic buy.

Additionally, there are rumors that the Pixel 8a could see a $50 price increase in the US (and a €60 increase in Europe), according to leaker Yogesh Brar. Buying the Pixel 7a now at a discounted price makes even more sense — you could save nearly $150 by purchasing the Pixel 7a right now and use the saved money to buy accessories like cases, chargers, earbuds, and more.

You want a great camera experience

Aryan Surendranath / Pocketnow

Aside from potential new software features, the Pixel 8a is not expected to differ significantly from the Pixel 7a, which itself introduced several improvements over the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 8a will likely feature the same camera setup as the Pixel 7a, featuring a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP selfie camera. As mentioned above, apart from the new software features, the Pixel 8a won't be a huge upgrade over the Pixel 7a, at least in the camera department.

Overall, the Pixel 7a boasts a highly capable camera setup. We're really impressed with the camera setup on the device — checkout the shots from our Pixel 7a review — particularly with the device being able to capture excellent shots in almost all lighting conditions. The Pixel 7a even emerged as the top performer in MKBHD's blind camera test against flagship phones of 2023, which really tells you something about its cameras. If you don't mind the absence of a telephoto optical zoom camera, which you anyway rarely get at this price point, the Pixel 7a is a solid choice.

You need a new phone now

If you're looking for a new smartphone right now, you should consider buying the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8a is still a few months away, but the Pixel 7a is currently available — at a discounted price — and offers excellent overall value for money compared to a lot of other Android phones.

You should wait for the Pixel 8a if…

You want a newer design and better display

The Pixel 8a, like previous models in the A lineup, will take design cues from the regular and Pro models, following the rounded design of the Pixel 8. Leaked renders (via Smartprix) suggest that compared to the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 8a will feature rounded edges and a more curved back, which should offer a better feel in hand.

Not only a new design, but the Pixel 8a is also expected to be slimmer and smaller than the Pixel 7a, based on leaked dimensions. And, if you're a fan of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro colors, you're in for a treat as the Pixel 8a will reportedly be available in four colors: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (beige), Bay (light blue), and Mint (light green).

In the display department as well, the Pixel 8a is expected to come with significant upgrades such as a 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel, compared to the 90Hz panel of the Pixel 7a. This new panel will also be brighter, reaching 1400 nits peak brightness compared to 1000 nits on the Pixel 7a. Additionally, Google is rumored to move to a more sturdier glass protection for the Pixel 8a (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus) for better durability. However, it should be noted that the display size will remain the same at 6.1 inches.

You want better specs

TechDroider Leaked Pixel 8a Image

Finally, you should wait for the Pixel 8a if you want better internal hardware. The Pixel 8a is expected to feature Google's latest Tensor G3 chipset, although it may be slightly underclocked compared to flagship models. Nevertheless, it will be a capable processor with plenty of power up its sleeves to run the latest AI features. The phone will likely run Android 14 out of the box, with Android 15 in development, and will include new AI and ML features like Best Take in photos, Magic Audio Eraser, and Smart Replies in Gboard.

However, it's unlikely to support Gemini Nano — similar to the Pixel 8. The only Pixel 8 model to support Gemini Nano for now is the top end Pixel 8 Pro. You can also expect longer software upgrade commitment as it is basically the same internal hardware as the Pixel 8/Pro to which Google is providing seven years of upgrades.

Additionally, the Pixel 8a is rumored to be available in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, compared to only 128GB for the Pixel 7a. If you need more storage, waiting for the Pixel 8a might be worthwhile. Finally, in terms of battery, Google may increase the capacity to 4500 mAh compared to 4385 mAh on the Pixel 7a, so the Pixel 8a might offer slightly better battery backup. The Pixel 8a is also expected to support 27W wired charging, an improvement over the Pixel 7a's 18W charging.

Conclusion

So, should you buy the Pixel 7a right now or wait for the Pixel 8a? Well, if you're looking to save money and want a reliable smartphone with a great camera experience, the Pixel 7a is an excellent choice, especially with its current discounted price. It offers stock Android experience and comes with plenty of AI features as well.

On the other hand, if you're eager for a newer design, better display features, and improved internal hardware, waiting for the Pixel 8a might be worthwhile. While it may come with a slightly higher price, a smoother 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel, slimmer and a more comfortable design, powerful Tensor G3 chipset, and a bigger battery might just be worth waiting for.