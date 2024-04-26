Apple recently announced that it will hold a special event in May, where we will most likely see new iPad Pro and iPad Air models. Rumors suggest that we will receive the first iPad Pro with an OLED display and even a larger version of the iPad Air, giving content creators a larger area to work with. However, you don’t need to wait until the launch of new iPads to get your hands on one, especially if you consider that the current models are quite capable and even more compelling thanks to the latest discounts available at Best Buy and Amazon.com.

Apple iPad Air (2022) $500 $600 Save $100 The iPad Air 5th generation comes with a more powerful M1 chip inside, which provides more performance and efficiency. Though the design remains unchanged, it supports Apple Pencil, comes with an M1 chip, and proves to be a powerful device to fit all of your needs. $500 at Best Buy $650 at Amazon

We start today’s deals with Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air, which currently sells for as low as $500 thanks to a very attractive $100 discount at Best Buy. This will get you a new 5th-generation model with WiFi-only support and 64GB storage space. Of course, you can also part ways with one of your current tablets and score up to $250 in trade-in value, which will get you a new iPad Air for less than half its original price tag. However, I strongly suggest you hurry, as color options will become limited the closer we get to the launch of the new iPads.

Suppose you want more storage space. In that case, you might also want to check out the 256GB storage variant, now coming in at $650 with a 13 percent discount at Amazon.com. This option normally sells for $749, meaning you also score $100 in instant savings for the WiFi-only variant. You can also get your hands on the latest iteration of the iPad Mini for as low as $400 when you go for the 64GB storage option or pay $550 and get $256GB storage space under the hood. Either way, you will receive $100 off.

Great options to go with your new iPad

What's more, these deals not only save you money on your new iPad but also provide ample opportunity to enhance your experience with some essential accessories. For example, the second-generation Apple Pencil is now available for $115, a significant 11 percent discount, giving you an extra $14 off. This accessory is a perfect match for any of the iPad models mentioned above, further enhancing their functionality.

You can also score 20 percent savings on the AirPods Pro, now available for $200. If you want even better savings, check out Skullcandy’s Rail ANC In-Ear Noise canceling Wireless Earbuds, which sell for just $50 after picking up an insane 50 percent discount. TREBLAB’s Z7 Pro are also receiving an interesting price cut with an on-page coupon that leaves them up for grabs at $130. If you want to share your favorite tunes, you can also pick up TREBLAB’s HD77 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $60, thanks to a limited-time deal that will give you 33 percent savings.