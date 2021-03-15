What’s the best way to curb leaks? Show it all officially before the launch event. At least that’s what OnePlus thinks is the right strategy. Merely days after the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro appeared in high-resolution renders, the company has apparently decided that it has had enough with the leaks. And that’s likely why the company has shared the official marketing images of the OnePlus 9 Pro in its Morning Mist color.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet tw-align-center"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">At first glance it may appear simple. But the more you look at it, the more you see its beauty is in how it reflects the world around you. This is the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePlus9Pro?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc^tfw">#OnePlus9Pro</a> Morning Mist. <a href="https://t.co/OohJzxqirh">pic.twitter.com/OohJzxqirh</a></p>— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) <a href="https://twitter.com/PeteLau/status/1371427524027113473?ref_src=twsrc^tfw">March 15, 2021</a></blockquote>

Yes, we get a clear look at the upcoming OnePlus flagship from both sides. And I’m not going to mince words here – it looks pretty sweet. The back appears to have a glossy finish with an understated gradient texture that goes from a light shade of grey to an almost silvery finish towards the top. The USB Type-C port and speaker grill at the bottom, while the familiar alert slider is on the left side. The screen – like it or not – is curved, with a hole punch in the top left corner.

Now, not much is secret about the OnePlus 9 Pro. The company itself has revealed the presence of a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera for the device backed by the new Sony IMX766 sensor. Yeah, it’s the same sensor that we also saw on the OPPO Find X3 Pro. WINK, WINK! It will be accompanied by the 48MP Sony IMX789 custom sensor that will be capable of 4K video capture at an impressive 120FPS frame rate.

OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad to achieve what it calls Natural Color Calibration. The hype – and skepticism – around the partnership is high, and it remains to be seen whether OnePlus can improve on the one area that has long been the chink in the armor for its flagship killers.

As for the rest of the internals, the Snapdragon 888 SoC will drive the device, reportedly paired with around 12 gigs of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Leaks have predicted a 4,500mAh battery inside the phone, and if the OnePlus 8T is anything to go by, we are getting support for 65W wired fast charing as well.