This is why the OnePlus 10 Pro charges slower in the US

OnePlus 10 Pro is set to launch in the United States, and other global markets, later this week. We expected the specs of the US variant to be the same as the variant launched in China earlier this year. However, according to a post on the OnePlus Community Forums, the OnePlus 10 Pro won't support 80W fast wired charging speed in North America.

Official OnePlus executives have been answering questions about the 10 Pro in the community forums ahead of launch, building the hype for the smartphone. In one of the posts, a OnePlus official has confirmed that the 10 Pro will only support 65W fast charging in the United States, and not 80W like in Europe, India, and China.

Why OnePlus 10 Pro doesn't support 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging?

OnePlus explains that this is due to the difference in current and voltage for electronic devices in the United States and the rest of the world. The company says that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be limited to 65W in the US because the 80W SUPERVOOC charging technology doesn't support 110 or 120-volt AC power — the typical standard for power outlets in the USA.

Most power outlets in China, Europe, and India are 220V-240V. However, in the US, most of the charging outlets are set at 110V — half the standard voltage of the other regions. Since SUPERVOOC 80W still doesn't support 110V, the 10 Pro will be limited to 65W (the same charging speed as the OnePlus 9 series) in the United States.

It's worth noting that it is primarily due to the difference in the proprietary charging technology used by OnePlus in 80W SUPERVOOC because the difference in voltage doesn't affect other devices from charging at 80W and in some cases more than 80W. Apple ships a 96W adapter with the MacBook Pro whereas several GaN chargers sold in the US are rated at 100W or higher. But it appears that due to proprietary charging technology, OnePlus will have to limit the charging speed.

Source: OnePlus