Smart speakers are everywhere around us. A few years ago, Google and other large manufacturers tried to convince us that smart displays belong in the living room, and even in the bedroom. A lot of people bought into the idea of following recipes, making video calls in the kitchen, controlling music, and watching movies more freely. However, a few things have changed since then, and Google now appears to have quietly killed off several third-party smart displays.

9to5Google noticed that Google quietly discontinued several smart displays, including the Lenovo Smart Display 7, 8, and 10-inch devices, as well as the JBL Link View, and LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Displays on the “Make Duo calls on your speakers and smart displays“ support page. Google didn’t provide an explanation, just a quiet notice.

“Important: Google no longer provides software updates for these third-party smart displays: Lenovo Smart Display (7", 8" and 10"), JBL Link View and LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display. This could impact the quality of video calls and meetings.”

It’s worth noting that Google first announced its Google Assistant-powered smart displays at CES in 2018, and the rest of the products went on sale shortly after. It’s unclear if the devices have reached their end of life after about five years, or whether they can no longer support new features due to hardware limitations. That said, they should continue to operate without issues, although they’re not expected to receive any more software support from Google directly.

Google isn’t new to quietly discontinuing its services, platforms, and applications, but it’s still surprising to see that the company hasn’t made a formal announcement about the discontinuation of these products.

Why is Google killing third-party smart displays?

Google Pixel Tablet on the wireless charging stand. Source: Google

One possible explanation for killing the smart displays is the renewed focus on tablets, and the reshuffle within Google to compete for the best AI Assistant features that took over the world just a few months ago. As it stands, Google is behind Microsoft in the AI department, and it has some work to do to catch up.

Google is already said to have postponed development and made a few cutbacks in the Google Assistant division to let the teams focus on the next generation of AI features and Google Bard. For those unaware, Google’s answer to ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing AI Chat is Bard. This tool can provide next-generation language and conversation capabilities powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). In simpler terms, it’s Google Assistant on steroids, capable of answering complex questions and providing useful answers within seconds.

The other possible explanation is Google’s renewed focus on Android tablets. Google has already announced that it’s working on a Pixel Tablet, scheduled to be unveiled in the near future, possibly at Google I/O 2023. The upcoming tablet will reportedly feature a stand, that’ll likely allow users to turn it into a smart display when not in use, providing the best of both worlds while being a portable and slim tablet.

Google’s own Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max will continue receiving updates and new features in the meantime. As for the Lenovo Smart Clock 2, it’s currently unclear if it’ll have the same fate as other smart displays. I have found that the Google Photos gallery feature stopped working a few months ago, and the feature hasn’t been fixed that’d allow me to set my own featured gallery like it used to. It could be a one-off feature that hasn’t yet been fixed, or something that’s been broken and unlikely to be fixed. No one knows at this point.

