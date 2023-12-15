We’ve already established that smartphone cases offer numerous benefits compared to using devices without any protective layer. They protect the device from everyday wear, scratches, scuffs, and help reduce the impact of fall damage. However, cases can also provide additional features and add more functionality.

While some cases come with built-in screen protectors and various layers of advanced protection, such as elevated bezels, cushioned corners, and more, there are other useful benefits that you should consider. One of these is the added kickstand. You'll find several cases at the bottom of this post, including from our friends, SUPCASE, ESR, CaseBorne, and many more.

The kickstand is an exceptionally useful feature, one that I’ve always used on my Galaxy Z Fold 4. Whether you have a large device, or a foldable, or even a tablet, a kickstand can help you consume content more comfortably, enjoy a hands-free experience, and multitask more effectively. In this post, I’ve combined three of these reasons to help you understand why you might want to use a case with a stand built-in.

3 Hands-free convenience

Roland Udvarlaki / Pocketnow

If you ever put your phone down on a table, you might have wondered what it’d be like to use a kickstand to watch videos and movies more comfortably. A phone case with a kickstand offers exactly that feature. While some also let you adjust the angle, most offer a more comfortable viewing experience by angling the display where you would naturally sit and position yourself. This makes consuming content much easier, and far more entertaining.

Some phone cases also give you an extra grip, making it easier to conduct phone calls. This is especially useful for those who make a lot of calls on a daily basis, and often have their hands full with other tools. It’s a great way to ensure you have a greater grip. The stand could also act as a kickstand when you’re ready to consume some content.

This article was produced in partnership with Supcase, but its contents were not shown to the company beforehand. All content is written independently and meets Pocketnow's stringent editorial standards.

2 Better viewing angles

Image Credit: ESR

As mentioned previously, kickstands offer convenience and far better viewing angles. While many cases only offer one angle, some provide extra adjustability, enabling you to immerse yourself in the content you’re watching. Whether you’re sitting at a table, a desk, or lying in bed, some cases offer you the freedom to adjust the kickstand at various angles and points easily.

This leaves you with a more comfortable experience that doesn’t put even more strain on your neck and means you don’t have to adjust your sitting position. It’s a massive win for your body, and it frees up your hand so that you can focus on other important tasks.

1 Enhanced multitasking

Roland Udvarlaki / Pocketnow

We, at Pocketnow, are always busy. We’re always looking for the next big story, doing research, and testing new gadgets. As such, many of us use multiple monitors on our desks to do our work more efficiently. However, sometimes having two or three monitors can’t be enough, and in cases like that, a smartphone or a tablet can easily extend your screen real estate by a few inches.

If you have a tablet or a smartphone, you can turn it into an additional monitor by using some built-in features, or third-party applications. While you could opt for a dedicated stand for these devices, a case with a built-in kickstand could offer protection for your device, and the ability to prop it up at an angle, making it easier to use it alongside your computer.

I often use my Galaxy Z Fold 4 in an open state to monitor our Slack conversations during big events, and it helps me catch up on conversations with colleagues. Other times, it’s a great third monitor that lets me watch livestreams, and other live events. There are many possibilities to get more out of your device, regardless of size, so I’d recommend experimenting to see what works best for you.

Recommended cases with a kickstand