Here's a simple reason why the new charging standard should be set at 65W, or higher, providing a day's worth of battery life in just 30 minutes.

Fast charging has become incredibly fast over the past couple of years, and we’re at a point where we have smartphones supporting insane 240W and even 300W fast wired charging speeds. Some of these charging capabilities are as fast as gaming laptops, some of which are powered by the latest and most powerful graphics cards. Many popular smartphone manufacturers have jumped on the bandwagon and started supporting fast wired charging speeds, except the big names, including Google, Samsung, and Apple.

Google remains committed to supporting its 23W fast wired charging solution, while Apple is stuck on 20W and 27W speeds. In theory, Samsung supports 45W fast wired charging, but tests show that it's not actually faster than the 25W speed it offers across its entire lineup.

Most Asian OEMs already support fast charging speeds

The picture is completely different when we take a closer look at the Asian smartphone makers. Xiaomi, Realme, OPPO, OnePlus, HUAWEI, HONOR, and many others have pioneered the charging system, and come up with solutions to provide a day’s worth of charge, often in less than half an hour.

In fact, Xiaomi went as far as showing off a brand-new 300W charging solution. The technology can fully charge the Xiaomi Redmi 12 Pro, with a 4,100 mAh battery, in less than five minutes. In the video below, you can see the charging rate and the percentage of the device, side-by-side.

For reference, the new Xiaomi 13 series top out at 120W fast wired charging, while the new OnePlus 11 supports 100W charging speeds. Realme’s recently announced GT3 supports 240W fast wired charging, capable of fully charging a device from zero to 100% in just nine and a half minutes. The only question is, why isn’t every smartphone manufacturer doing this and why are they so reluctant to support the new standards?

Many smartphones now support 18W “fast” charging speeds, and to be frank, that charging rate should no longer be considered fast. Especially, when compared to 65W charging speeds, which are becoming the norm for higher-end devices coming from Asia. If anything, Xiaomi and other manufacturers have proved that their technologies can meet European and North American regulations; after all, many devices are sold on both continents. In the US, many smartphones will top out at 80W charging speeds due to infrastructure limitations, but that doesn’t mean devices sold there wouldn’t be able to do more, and there are ways to make it work.

The new charging standard should be 65W

The new standard should be set at 65W, and here’s why. The 65W charging speed is already used by many OEMs, and it's a proven solution that provides fast speeds, minimal heat, and a day’s worth of power in just 30 minutes. Assuming it’s optimized well, the smartphone shouldn’t encounter any heat-related problems, and the charge cycles should be unaffected.

Imagine that you woke up with your phone at 30%. Suppose you do your morning routine – which takes anywhere from 15-30 minutes – by the time you get back to your device; it could be at 80% to 100%, providing you a day’s worth of power.

Many current high-end smartphones from Apple, Google, and Samsung require more than an hour to charge up completely. The new standard could charge most devices well below that mark, setting a new benchmark for devices sold in the west.

One of the main reasons why big phone manufacturers refuse to adopt the new technology is the number of charge cycles and the heat these solutions provide. However, that doesn’t seem like an issue, as the new Realme GT3’s battery can still reportedly carry 80% of its maximum capacity after 1,600 charge cycles. To put that in perspective, the European Union wants to mandate devices to achieve 80% of the rated capacity after 1,000 full charge cycles – and based on the numbers, these are already achievable by many Asian OEMs.

Even chipmakers, like Qualcomm, support 100W+ charging speeds on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. OEMs no longer have any excuse not to provide faster charging solutions, and it’s time for them to upgrade and support speeds that are competitive.

Do you care about fast charging speeds, and if you do, what do you think should be the new standard speed for smartphones? Let us know in the comments below!