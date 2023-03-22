The evolution of cellular technology is essential if we want to continue bridging gaps between businesses and countries around the globe. Its growth will improve the technological landscape and help us access workflows that require the transmission of large data chunks.

At MWC 2023, 6G came up often, but is it a requirement today when 5G isn't even available to consumers around the globe? Here we will look into the state of 6G and understand its development in a larger sense.

The State of 6G in 2023

Source: Background: Unsplash, Frederik Lipfert, Pocketnow

In 2023, 6G is in what we call a developing stage. In the past couple of years, many OEMs — including Samsung and Ericsson — have submitted whitepapers indicating how they visual 6G to present itself. Since then, there have been many happening research projects.

Now, the theme of these documents revolves around how the number of active devices will increase exponentially, plus how high bandwidth and network efficiency will become increasingly important conditions for future networks. They also speak of possible use cases, the most exciting of which are holograms and XR (Extended Reality).

It's also expected that AI/ML will play a huge role in managing devices connected to a network, deciding a priority order to ensure the fastest and most reliable connections are at play. And at MWC 2023, Nokia, DOCOMO, and NTT announced breakthroughs in 6G research which enables the implementation of self-learning networks and the use of a new spectrum — sub-THz — to enhance network capacity.

So, if asked about the state of 6G in 2023, it appears to be moving ahead steadily, and we can't wait to learn more about it. Many OEMs believe 6G will begin rolling out in 2030.

What Are the Possible Advantages of 6G?

Before we delve into whether we need 6G, let's also look into its possible advantages over the current implementation of 5G networks.

Larger Network Capacity : It is said that 6G networks will have a network capacity that's 50 to 100 times the current 5G implementation. This means we can see up to 10 million devices per square kilometer, compared to 1 million devices currently.

: It is said that 6G networks will have a network capacity that's 50 to 100 times the current 5G implementation. This means we can see up to 10 million devices per square kilometer, compared to 1 million devices currently. Faster Speeds : 6G networks are expected to attain maximum speeds of 1Tbps, a significant increase over the 1 to 10Gbps range we see currently.

: 6G networks are expected to attain maximum speeds of 1Tbps, a significant increase over the 1 to 10Gbps range we see currently. Reduced Latency: The latency drop introduced by 5G is a massive boost for consumer experiences (it ranges between 1ms to 5ms), but 6G will better this by going below 1ms.

Is 6G Necessary With 5G Presence Still Lagging?

It's no secret that despite the advantage 5G brings, its penetration into the market isn't progressing as fast as many expected. For some, this might raise the question of whether 6G and its development are necessary while the current gen. tech is only available in some places.

To that argument, we'd respond that developing such standards and technology is a continuous process. Like with smartphones and most of our daily gadgets, the development cycles or roadmaps are created several years in advance. Also, creating new standards often leads to the trickling down of features that can better the overall experience for many. Hence, the development of 6G is necessary despite the slow pace of consumer-ready 5G services.