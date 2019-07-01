Why do we like the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom? | PNWeekly 363

A trip to Tokyo, Japan brings our hosts together to talk about Oppo and their latest phone, the Reno 10x Zoom. Oppo put a lot of faith in their phone that has a shark-fin pop up camera and a telescopic zoom – after all, they brought out a ton of professional photographers (and us) to the land of the rising sun! Interestingly, our time in Tokyo coincided with another announcement by the company: the in-display front facing camera! Jaime Rivera and Isa Rodriguez join Joshua Vergara to discuss all things Oppo!

Enjoy the highlights from the show in our YouTube version, found above! We encourage you to listen in on the whole conversation below or by tuning in via your favorite podcasting application. We are on Google, Apple, Spotify, PocketCasts, via direct download, and more!

Produced and hosted by

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Jaime Rivera

Isa Rodriguez (Isa does tech)

The show

Intro and Outro music provided by Argofox:

Minerva – Bloom

youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI