Apple's iPhone 15 is the best iPhone series from the Cupertino giant in years. The new base model iPhone 15 brings many Pro-grade features at a lower price, while the new high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max brings significant upgrades like the A17 Pro chipset, titanium build, and a 5x optical zoom camera. If you're considering a new iPhone 15, this article will explain why getting the base 128GB model is likely your best choice over higher-capacity variants.

Just like the past few years, Apple offers the base model iPhone 15 and 15 Plus in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB configurations, while the Pro models are available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. While we have already discussed which iPhone 15 storage capacity suits different users, we think it's best for most users to get the base 128GB model.

Source: Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

Why? Well, most of the users opt for a higher storage model to save tons of photos and videos they take. With all models now featuring a 48MP camera, there are chances of users filling up the storage, especially if you capture in RAW format or shoot 4K videos. However, with the inclusion of a USB-C port on all iPhone 15 models, you can easily transfer those photos and videos to an inexpensive external thumb drive. This allows you to save money by selecting the 128GB base model, all while backing up your memories regularly.

I have been using this trick to offload all my photos off my iPhone 15 for the past month. It's easy, and the best part is that I can access my photos and videos on various devices like my TV or laptop. Plus, it helps me back up my data regularly. Here's how you can do it, too, using the USB-C port and the built-in Files and Photos app on your iPhone 15.

How to Transfer Photos to a USB-C Flash Drive from iPhone 15

The USB-C port makes transferring photos from your Photos files to your iPhone 15 device pretty seamless. Here's how you can do it:

Insert a USB-C flash drive into your iPhone 15's port. If you don't have one, check out the best options available right here.

into your iPhone 15's port. If you don't have one, check out the best options available right here. Now, open the Files app on your iPhone and make sure your external thumb drive is visible in the app. If not, you may have to format your external storage device.

on your iPhone and make sure your external thumb drive is visible in the app. If not, you may have to format your external storage device. In the Files app, you can also create dedicated folders for photos or videos if required.

Next, launch the Photos app and select the photos you want to transfer to the USB-C drive.

and you want to transfer to the USB-C drive. Now, tap the share button and select " Save to Files ."

." If your iPhone directs you to iCloud Drive or your iPhone folder automatically, simply navigate back and select your USB-C drive instead.

Finally, hit "Save," and you're done.

Your photos are now safely stored on the USB-C drive and accessible on any of your devices. You can delete them from your iPhone to free up storage, knowing you can access them whenever you like.