After many years in the making, Apple finally unveiled its mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at WWDC 2023. It’s an AR/VR headset that can function as a standalone Virtual Reality device and display objects in Augmented Reality using a dozen or so different cameras, microphones, LiDAR sensors, and more.

The headset is powered by the M2 chip responsible for computing power. An additional R1 chip is taking care of processing the data from the onboard cameras and sensors. The combination of these two chipsets control the entire experience for the user wearing the Apple Vision Pro headset, and it can sync up with other Apple products such as accessories, iPads, Mac computers, and more.

5 It’s made by Apple

I admit, it’s not the best headline, but it’s one that’s proven time and time again to be enough to convince people. Before you go ahead and type an angry comment below, hear me out. It’s pretty well known that everything Apple touches turns into gold, and chances are, the Vision Pro headset will make millions, and billions and become a successful product. Apple is one of the biggest players in the technology industry. If the company is good at something, it’s to make people excited and give developers another way to enhance the Apple experience with unique applications and services.

While we have no way of knowing how successful the Vision Pro headset will be, we already heard several influencers and media outlets explaining their rather immersive and impressive experiences using the product. The Vision Pro is often referred to as the most exciting and best product in its category, and it’s not even out yet, giving users the peace of mind and confidence that Apple has done it again.

4 Endless possibilities and use cases

Image Credit: Apple

The possibilities the new mixed reality opens are virtually endless. Theoretically, the headset could be used to attend events, concerts, workplaces, school and lessons, and non-existent places. You could travel to the surface of the Moon, Mars, and other planets, fly jets, and drive vehicles. You can train to drive real cars, trucks, boats, and planes in highly-detailed and complex simulators. The possibilities are endless, and there are so many use cases that it would take us hours to describe them all in a single article.

The power of the M2 chip provides a full-fledged computer on your face and in front of your eyes, and Apple’s optimization and determination make me believe that it’s the next big thing. While it’s not there yet – and it’s a first-generation product aimed at developers, influencers, and those with deep pockets – it promises a future where a mixed reality could make our lives easier, more manageable, and fun.

3 All-in-one entertainment center & computer

Image Credit: Apple

The Vision Pro headset is aimed to help users experience virtual worlds. Additionally, the headset can act as a secondary device alongside existing Apple products and could be used to show contents from a Mac computer and other devices. It’s not an accessory, though, and Apple made it clear by demonstrating ways it could be used to get work done quicker, and more effortlessly.

While getting another Apple product to produce work faster and more efficiently is great, the headset is aimed to take entertainment to a whole new level. The headset promises cinema-quality features, and with the help of third-party services, and even AppleTV+, we could experience a cinema-size canvas to enjoy movies from the comfort of our couch. You’ll have to provide your popcorn; sadly, the headset doesn’t make that for you.

During the WWDC Keynote, Apple showcased how sports games and even Disney can make the experience so much more immersive and enjoyable for consuming content. Imagine a world where you’re on the courtside watching the NBA game, or your favorite sport team playing. Imagine playing a flight simulator and sitting in the cockpit of a 737. You can control the dials, switches with gestures and simple hand movements. The level of realism and the potential for the Vision Pro headset is endless, and it’ll be interesting to see how studios and third-party developers take advantage of the power and the new prospects.

2 It has the potential to be an everyday wearable device

Source: Google Google AR smart glasses

The Apple Vision Pro doesn’t boast an extensive library of apps, yet. However, Apple has already confirmed that most iPhone, and iPad apps will be available and usable on the device without requiring any changes from the developers. During the WWDC demo, Apple showcased the Vision Pro using only applications and services from Apple itself. That alone was enough to amaze all of us with the capability and features it's bringing to the table.

The current Vision Pro is advertised to be worn anywhere, anytime, but it’s hard to imagine a parent wearing the headset to take photos of their children’s birthday party. Can you imagine a parent wearing one? Some people will try it, but that’s not something the majority would want to witness and remember. This, however, brings up an important point.

The Vision Pro could shrink in size over time, making it smaller and more compact. As the technology improves, Apple will likely focus on making it more portable, and I can see a world where the technology shrinks to a smart glasses form factor that’s easy to carry and wear on an everyday basis. While a Ready Player One future is still many years away, the Vision Pro headset appears to be the closest product to live up to those fictional and Sci-Fi characters and realities. I’m excited to see its development progress in the years to come.

1 The price will come down, eventually

The Apple Vision Pro might have a steep starting price of $3,500, but think of it this way, it has a powerful M2 chip in it that already powers Macbooks, Mac computers, and iPads, and it has the power of a full-fledged Mac mini in a compact and portable form factor. It has more sensors than we can count and all the features, apps, and services you know and love. When you add it all up, the price doesn’t seem as bad as if we thought of it as a standalone headset, which it isn’t.

The Vision Pro already promises one of the best displays you’ve ever seen, an excellent audio experience, next-level controls and gestures, and overall a phenomenal experience that combines the best from Apple.

That’s not to say it’s cheap or affordable by any means, and the Vision Pro will be outside of most people’s price range for the years to come, but that’s the price first, and early adopters must pay to try a first-generation product. The cost of the Vision Pro will likely come down over time to a more reasonable level, although it’s hard to imagine it dropping below $2,000 anytime soon, if ever.

That said, there’s a possibility that we could see a future generation Vision product that’s more affordable, perhaps with a few missing features, branded as a Vision or Vision SE product that’ll be more compelling to the masses.