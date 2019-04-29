Apple issues official statement on removed screen time apps

Reports over the weekend described how certain app developers, who saw their apps removed from the Apple App Store, started complaining to different authorities over the iPhone-maker’s alleged anticompetitive behavior. Apple has reportedly restricted or altogether removed certain screen time and parental control apps from its store for what the report insinuated to be anticompetitive reasons.

Apple issued a statement, to which it hinted in a previous statement, which explains the reason why it decided to remove certain apps. Security and privacy concerns. Upon discovering app behaviors that could jeopardize the privacy of users, Apple informed the app developers granting them 30 days to issue an update fixing the problem with App Store non-conformity.

When we found out about these guideline violations, we communicated these violations to the app developers, giving them 30 days to submit an updated app to avoid availability interruption in the App Store. Several developers released updates to bring their apps in line with these policies. Those that didn’t were removed from the App Store.

Apple mentions that the applications it refers to were mostly using Mobile Device Management, or MDM, “a highly invasive technology” which allows the application to access sensitive information like “user location, app use, email accounts, camera permissions, and browsing history”. In cases where developers failed to comply with the App Store requirements, Apple simply removed the apps in case to protect the privacy and security of users.