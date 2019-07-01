Android

White House official says Huawei will only be able to get widely available goods

There was a lot of controversy over the weekend after President Donald Trump made a statement at the G20 Summit regarding Huawei’s ban, putting it on hold, and how he allowed U.S. companies to continue to sell tech to the Chinese giant.

All that is going to happen is Commerce will grant some additional licenses where there is a general availability of the parts the company needs — National Economic Council chairman Larry Kudlow

In other words, Huawei will be able to purchase from the United States only products widely available around the world. Sensitive equipment is still kept off limits. U.S. microchip firms in particular “are selling products that are widely available from other countries … This not a general amnesty … The national security concerns will remain paramount”, he said.

It’s not known whether this exemption will extend to Android as well. While not “widely available”, the operating system is available freely in its AOSP form, but this will probably be part of the renewed discussions, alongside “broader concerns about Huawei”.

