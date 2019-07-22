White House invites U.S. companies to discuss Huawei ban

Reuters is citing two unnamed sources that suggest White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting today with Huawei’s suppliers in order to discuss the topic of the ban. In addition to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, companies like Intel, Qualcomm, Google and Micron will be present at said meeting. Broadcom and Microsoft were reportedly also invited to the meeting.

The subject of Huawei was expected “to come up but that it is not the reason why they are convening the meeting,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity — Reuters

After adding Huawei to the entity list (blacklist), U.S.-based suppliers have stopped selling products and services to the Chinese tech giant. Later the administration eased the restrictions with Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross saying that licenses would be issued where there is no threat to national security.