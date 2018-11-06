How about a white Galaxy Note9?

Copper, Lavender Purple, Blue, Midnight Black and Arctic Silver are the official Galaxy Note9 colors. The silver one was later added to the line-up but the aforementioned are pretty much the ones you’re going to be able to buy, depending on the region you’re in. However, a white Galaxy Note9 could be in the cards, according to a recent Evan Blass tweet.

Now, before you get too excited, consider the possibility of this being a Photoshopped image. Evan Blass himself is slightly questioning the authenticity of the render, so keep a bit skeptical. This wouldn’t be the first time we’d see a white Samsung device. This also wouldn’t be the first time we’d see a new color added to the line-up. With the Note8, a PyeongChang 2018 Limited Edition model arrived later to celebrate the Winter Olympics. So, while it could be possible we’d see a white Galaxy Note9 soon, for now, we’ll just play it safe until we see more evidence.