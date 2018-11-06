Android

How about a white Galaxy Note9?

Contents
white Galaxy Note9

Copper, Lavender Purple, Blue, Midnight Black and Arctic Silver are the official Galaxy Note9 colors. The silver one was later added to the line-up but the aforementioned are pretty much the ones you’re going to be able to buy, depending on the region you’re in. However, a white Galaxy Note9 could be in the cards, according to a recent Evan Blass tweet.

Now, before you get too excited, consider the possibility of this being a Photoshopped image. Evan Blass himself is slightly questioning the authenticity of the render, so keep a bit skeptical. This wouldn’t be the first time we’d see a white Samsung device. This also wouldn’t be the first time we’d see a new color added to the line-up. With the Note8, a PyeongChang 2018 Limited Edition model arrived later to celebrate the Winter Olympics. So, while it could be possible we’d see a white Galaxy Note9 soon, for now, we’ll just play it safe until we see more evidence.

