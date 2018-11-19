White Galaxy Note9 to become official this week

We first heard of a possible white Galaxy Note9 two weeks ago via an Evan Blass leak. The possibility of Samsung adding another color to its roster (which consists of Copper, Lavender Purple, Blue, Midnight Black and Arctic Silver) is high as the phone-maker has done that in the past. Also, at the point of that leak we weren’t sure whether the render was legit, or we were looking at a Photoshop job.

A recent report from Taiwan claims that this white Galaxy Note9 not only exists, but it will be launched this week, on November 23. The report claims that Samsung Taiwan has confirmed this information. As seen in the render above, the white Galaxy Note9 will arrive paired with a matching white S-Pen. This appears to be the only difference between this particular model and the others.

At this point, it is not known whether, and if yes, when the white Galaxy Note9 will land in the US or other regions. The price is expected to be the same as the other color options. However, we’ll let you know once we hear more official or unofficial information about this topic.