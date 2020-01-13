OnePlus is preparing for an event this week focused on display technology. There’s an official teaser hinting 120Hz refresh rate, and CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed this through a Weibo post, stating that OnePlus has completed the “research and development” of said display.

Meanwhile, nubia is testing a 144Hz refresh rate display. This information too comes our way via Weibo, where the screenshot below was posted, clearly showing an option to enable 144Hz mode.

Since the information comes straight from nubia President and co-founder Ni Fei, we can pretty much accept it as a fact. We might see this display, which could very well be the first smartphone panel to operate at 144Hz, in an upcoming Red Magic, maybe number 4, but the words 5G were also mentioned, so we could be looking at the Red Magic 5G.

