While Android flagships rock as much as 12GB, the iPhone 11 Pro has 4GB of RAM

Apple has been historically not revealing the amount of memory inside its iPhones, but we do know that iOS requires less RAM than Android. Current Android flagships feature 6GB of RAM in 2019, as a norm, with some monster phones going as high as 12GB, for all your gaming needs.

According to a recent Geekbench benchmark listing, the brand new Apple iPhone 11 Pro might feature 4GB of RAM. Listed running on the Apple A13 Bionic chip and iOS 13, this “iPhone12,3” seems to have 4GB of RAM. Even though the amount of memory doesn’t directly influence its performance, it does, however, indirectly leave its mark on overall speed, as applications need to be dropped to free up memory. Under these circumstances, not that we believe in benchmark results, the iPhone 11 Pro scored the below.

If this wasn’t enough of a controversy for you, reports are talking about 6GB of RAM inside the iPhone. At the end of the day, do you really care about the numbers, or is performance and real life user experience more important?