Samsung's latest foldable phones are now up for purchase (and if you're quick, you can even grab discounts on these flagship devices). The new foldables bring many improvements: the Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a larger cover screen, while the Z Fold 5 runs on the faster and more power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, just like the last year's foldables, the new foldables have one drawback—they lack a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Thankfully, Samsung offers a variety of storage variants to accommodate user needs. So, if you're looking to purchase the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or the smaller Z Flip 5, and are uncertain about which storage option to go for, here we dive into the available options to help simplify the decision-making process.

What are the storage options on the table?

Before we help you in selecting the right storage option for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5, let's take a look at the configurations available for both the models. Unlike the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung has bumped the base storage to 256GB on both the foldables. This means you get fast UFS 4.0 storage technology regardless of the variant you opt for.

While both the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 offer a 512GB storage choice, the 1TB variant is exclusively available for the Z Fold 5. To simplify things for you, here's a comprehensive breakdown of all the storage variants along with their prices:

Model 256GB 512GB 1TB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 $1,799 $1,919 $2,159 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $999 $1,119 —

Which Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 storage size should you buy?

Now, before you choose the perfect storage option for you: it's important to first determine which foldable smartphone suits you best: the budget-friendly Galaxy Z Flip 5 or the Galaxy Z Fold 5? If you're unsure about which model to go for, our sister website, XDA-Developers, has an excellent guide detailing the differences and features of each of Samsung's latest smartphones.

On the whole, you should know that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers a more pocketable form factor (not to mention it is reminiscent of flip phones from the past). It has a large cover screen, offering more features than ever before, and now features a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor as well. On the flip side, the Z Fold 5 is the smartphone to consider if you're looking to maximize your productivity. Its two large screens and stylus support make it ideal for getting more work done.

Once you've figured out which smartphone suits your needs, read along and learn which Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 storage configuration you should buy.

If you're going with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

If you’ve set your eyes on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, you should know that this smartphone is offered in two storage options — 256GB and 512GB. For most people, the base 256GB storage is likely more than enough. It uses the same fast UFS 4.0 technology as the 512GB version and can save you some money.

However, if you plan to keep this phone for many years, you should consider getting the 512GB storage variant. Apps and games will keep getting larger, and if you plan to capture a lot of photos using the new big cover screen, the 512GB version can handle that better. Plus, often, you can get the 512GB option for nearly the same price as the 256GB one.

But if you're a casual user who doesn't take tons of photos or videos, or play lots of games, the 256GB variant should suffice.

If you're going with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Now if you are planning to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the only reason you're willing to spend north of $1,700 on a smartphone is probably that you plan on using it for at least a couple of years. This foldable phone not only offers the best performance and multitasking experience but also supports the S-Pen for quick notes, photo editing, and more.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. If you're planning to use the phone for a year or two, the 256GB version should do. But if you want to use it for longer, the 512GB choice is worth considering. Similar to the Z Flip 5, you can get the 512GB variant (in some colors) of the Z Fold 5 for the same price as the 256GB variant from Samsung's website.

However, we don't really recommend the 1TB option. Even if you're a big photography fan who takes lots of pictures using a smartphone camera for professional reasons, the 1TB model might be too much. Instead, we recommend you to purchase the 512GB variant and opt for the best external storage devices that are available — you will still end up paying less than the staggering $2,159 price of the 1TB version.

