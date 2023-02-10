Want to buy the latest Samsung flagship but aren't sure how much storage to get? We're here to help guide you.

The latest addition to the Samsung Galaxy S-series flagship lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, unfortunately, does not include a microSD card storage expansion slot. Even though the new Samsung devices come with a lot of upgrades and features over the previous generation, such as the availability of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 variant in all regions across the world and the 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the lack of microSD expansion might be a bummer for many.

Thankfully, Samsung offers the Galaxy S23 series in a range of storage options to accommodate a variety of user needs. If you are looking to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 or the more premium Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you may be wondering which storage option to choose. Let us simplify the decision-making process for you:

What are the storage options on the table?

Before we guide you in choosing the right storage option, let's take a look at the storage configurations available for each model in the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Similar to the S22 series, the base model Galaxy S23 comes in two storage options – 128GB and 256GB. Despite rumors that the S23 models would start with a minimum of 256GB of internal storage, the company has decided to keep 128GB as the starting option.

The Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, both feature a minimum of 256GB of internal storage as the base option. The S23+ offers an additional storage variant of 512GB, while the top-of-the-line S23 Ultra is available in 256GB, 512GB, as well as a 1TB variant. To make things easy for you, here is the full breakdown of all the storage variants and their prices:

Model 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB Galaxy S23 $799 $859 — — Galaxy S23+ — $999 $1,119 — Galaxy S23 Ultra — $1,199 $1,299 $1,619

Which Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra storage size should you buy?

Now, before you choose the perfect Samsung Galaxy S23 storage option for you, you should first decide which S23 series smartphone you should get in the first place — the regular S23, the mid-tier S23+, or the top-of-the-line S23 Ultra? If you are uncertain about which model to choose, our sister website, XDA-Developers, has an excellent in-depth guide that outlines the differences and key features of each of Samsung's latest smartphones. This guide will help you make an informed decision and choose the model that meets your specific requirements.

In essence, you should know in comparison to the previous S22 series, the S23 and S23+ models offer few significant upgrades. The most notable improvements include the universal availability of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, providing industry-leading performance, and larger batteries. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200MP camera sensor, capable of capturing breathtaking photos, as well as the latest Qualcomm chipset.

Once you've figured out which smartphone suits your needs, read along and learn which storage configuration of the Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra you should buy.

If you're going with the Samsung Galaxy S23

If you’ve set your eyes on the baseline Samsung Galaxy S23, you should know that this smartphone is offered in two storage options — 128GB and 256GB. While 128GB storage is more than enough for a lot of users, it is worth noting that the size of apps and games continues to increase, and the 128GB storage variant may not be sufficient for heavy users who require ample storage space.

Moreover, it is worth mentioning that the 256GB model utilizes the advanced UFS 4.0 storage technology, while the 128GB model is based on the older UFS 3.1 technology. If you are someone who requires ample storage space as well as fast performance, the 256GB option is the way to go. However, if you are a casual user who doesn't take many photos, videos, or play games, the 128GB variant should suffice.

If you're going with the Samsung Galaxy S23+

If you're considering the Galaxy S23+, you should be aware that it offers a similar experience to the standard Galaxy S23, but with a larger display and battery. The S23+ is available in two storage options: 256GB and 512GB. Unlike the base model of the Galaxy S23, which utilizes UFS 3.1 storage for the base 128GB variant, both storage variants of the S23+ feature the faster UFS 4.0 technology.

Now if you're someone who captures a lot of photos, records many videos, or plays a lot of games on your smartphone, the 256GB storage should suffice. However, for those who are looking for a long-term investment and want to ensure their phone will have ample storage for years to come, the 512GB option might be the better choice. In the end, the right storage capacity for you will depend on your personal needs and usage habits.

If you're going with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Now if you are planning to the purchase the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the only reason you're willing to spend north of $1000 on a smartphone is probably that you plan on using it for at least a couple of years. Not only does this smartphone deliver the best smartphone camera experience, but it also comes with an S-Pen that lets you take quick notes, edit pictures, and do a lot more.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in three storage variants — 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. If you plan on using the smartphone for just a year or two, then the 256GB variant is probably sufficient. However, if you're planning on using the smartphone for a longer period of time, you might want to consider going for the 512GB variant. This is especially true if you plan on taking a lot of photos from the 200MP, record 8K videos, or using the smartphone for demanding tasks.

Now if you're really a photography enthusiast who constantly captures life's moments and uses their smartphone camera for professional purposes, the 1TB variant is the ideal choice. This option provides ample storage space to store high-resolution photos and videos without having to worry about constantly freeing up space. However, it's worth noting that you can also buy the 512GB variant and opt for cheap microSD card alternatives — you will still end up paying less than the $1,619 price of the 1TB Galaxy S23 Ultra.

