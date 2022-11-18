Want to buy the latest Google flagship but aren't sure how much storage to get? We're here to help guide you.

If you have been looking at the specs sheet of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, you must have noticed that just like the last-gen Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 7 series also doesn't support microSD card expansion. While the new (more premium) build materials, Tensor G2 chipset, and software features make the Pixel 7 a compelling buy, the lack of microSD expansion might be a bummer for many.

But, if you've got your eyes set on the standard Pixel 7 or are considering to snag the more premium-feeling Pixel 7 Pro, you must be wondering which storage model should you pick? Well, let us break it down for you:

What are the storage options on the table?

Before we go ahead and help you choose which storage variant you should buy, let's take a look at the storage configurations in which the Pixel 7 series is available right now. Just like last year's Pixel 6 series, the non-Pro variant, i.e., the Pixel 7, is available in two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB.

As for the Pixel 7 Pro, Google is still offering it in three storage configurations – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Sorry folks, no 1TB storage variant like the iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Nonetheless, here is a full breakdown of all the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro storage variants and their prices:

Variant 128GB 256GB 512GB Google Pixel 7 $599 $699 — Google Pixel 7 Pro $899 $999 $1,099

Which Google Pixel 7 storage size should you buy?

Now, before you choose the perfect Pixel 7 storage option for you, you should first decide which Pixel 7 smartphone you should get in the first place — the Pro model or the non-Pro model? Well, if you're confused between the two, our sister website, XDA-Developers, has an excellent guide covering all the differences and key features of both Google smartphones.

On the whole, you should know that Pixel 7 offers a lot of features (especially when it's down to $499 right now) for its price. However, if you're willing to spend a bit more on your smartphone for a better camera and battery experience, the Pixel 7 Pro is also an excellent buy (you can get it for $150 off now). Once you've figured out which smartphone suits your needs, read along and learn which storage configuration of the Pixel 7 you should buy.

If you're going with Pixel 7

If you’ve set your eyes on the Google Pixel 7, you should know that this smartphone offers only a minor upgrade over the Pixel 6. The storage options are also identical to last year — 128GB and 256GB. The Pixel 7's camera performance is said to be improved, so you might prefer the 256GB model. But if you don't click many pictures, record many videos, or play a lot of games, the 128GB variant should be more than fine for you.

Google Pixel 7 128GB The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors.

Google Pixel 7 (256GB) 256GB The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors.

But, if you click a lot of pictures, need all your media files to be accessible round the clock, or you want to play many games on your Pixel 7 device with the new and improved Google Tensor G2 chipset, then the 256GB local storage is the best option for you. It's also worth noting that Google no longer offers the unlimited Photos cloud backup that it used to some time ago. In this case, we recommend picking the 256GB storage variant to be future-proof.

If you're going with Pixel 7 Pro

When considering purchasing the Pixel 7 Pro, the only reason you're willing to spend around $900 on a smartphone is probably that you plan on using it for at least a couple of years. Not only do you need the best smartphone camera experience, but you also need the best overall Android experience. Furthermore, recording 4K 60fps videos and taking 50MP shots will fill up the local storage fairly quickly.

All in all, it seems that the 128GB variant is going to get filled up quite fast, which is why we recommend you move to the 256GB or the 512GB model. In the event that your budget is not a constraint, you should get the 512GB storage configuration, especially if you plan on using your Pixel 7 Pro for a long time.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB The Google Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the new Google Pixel Tensor sensor, providing even more powerful graphics and computing power to let you play all of your favorite games. The device will also have a powerful new camera setup, and it'll be available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colors.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB) 256GB The Google Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the new Google Pixel Tensor sensor, providing even more powerful graphics and computing power to let you play all of your favorite games. The device will also have a powerful new camera setup, and it'll be available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colors.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (512GB) 512GB The Google Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the new Google Pixel Tensor sensor, providing even more powerful graphics and computing power to let you play all of your favorite games. The device will also have a powerful new camera setup, and it'll be available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colors.

