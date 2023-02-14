Want to buy the latest OnePlus 11 flagship but aren't sure how much storage to get? We're here to help guide you.

OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus 11, its flagship smartphone for 2023. Unfortunately, like the previous few OnePlus flagships, the OnePlus 11 also lacks a microSD card storage expansion slot. While the smartphone itself comes with a lot of new features, such as the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, LTPO 3.0 display, and third-gen Hasselblad camera, among others, the lack of microSD expansion might be a bummer for many.

Thankfully, OnePlus has provided users with a range of storage options to meet their needs. If you're considering purchasing the OnePlus 11, you might be wondering which storage option to choose. Let us simplify the decision-making process for you:

What are the storage options on the table?

Before we help you choose the right storage option, let's first at the storage configurations available for the OnePlus 11. Like the OnePlus 10 Pro, the OnePlus 11 is also available in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB. While there were some rumors claiming that OnePlus will offer a minimum of 256GB of internal storage on the base variant, the company has decided to keep 128GB as the starting option. For your convenience, here's a breakdown of all available storage options for the OnePlus 11, along with their respective prices:

Variant Price 8GB + 128GB $699 16GB + 256GB $799

Related: OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10 Pro: What's new and improved?

Let's also take a quick look at the features offered by the OnePlus 11. The phone boasts a stunning 6.7-inch curved Super Fluid AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and features up to 16GB RAM. On the back, you'll find a triple-camera setup with a 50MP IMX890 sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 32MP telephoto lens. The OnePlus 11 also comes equipped with a large 5,000 mAh battery and supports up to 100W fast charging (80W in North America).

You might also be wondering about how the OnePlus 11 stacks up against other flagship smartphones like the iPhone 14, Pixel 7, and the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy S23. To help you make an informed decision, we have compared the OnePlus 11 with the top-performing smartphones currently available on the market:

After going through these comparisons, you'll realize that the OnePlus 11 does really offer a lot of high-end features for the starting $699 price. But should you invest $100 more and buy the 256GB storage variant? Read along and learn which storage configuration is the best for you.

Which OnePlus 11 storage size should you buy?

When deciding which storage size to go for, it's important to consider your usage habits. If you're a heavy user who stores a lot of photos, videos, and games on your phone, the 128GB storage variant may not be enough for you in the long run. Moreover, as app and game sizes continue to increase, you may find yourself running out of storage space sooner than you think. In this case, it may be worth investing in the 256GB variant.

Not only does it offer more storage space, but it also comes with double the amount of RAM (16GB) compared to the 128GB variant (8GB), ensuring that your smartphone runs smoothly. Another reason to opt for the 256GB variant is the use of UFS 4.0 technology, which provides faster read and write speeds compared to the UFS 3.1 technology used in the 128GB variant. This means that you'll experience faster app load times and smoother multitasking.

On the whole, if you're planning on keeping your phone for a few years, the 256GB variant offers more longevity in terms of storage space and performance. However, if you're a casual user who doesn't require a lot of storage space or who doesn't use their phone for gaming or heavy photo and video storage, the 128GB variant may be sufficient for your needs.

OnePlus 11 Featuring a large 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 3.0 display and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android flagships you can buy right now. It also comes with a Hasselblad- tuned camera system and a big 5,000 mAh battery that supports fast charging. See at Amazon See at Best Buy See at OnePlus

Now that you have made the decision to purchase the OnePlus 11 smartphone, it's time to take a look at some of the best accessories that are available for this device. Here are some of the must-have accessories that you might be interested in: