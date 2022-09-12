Apple is selling eight iPhones in its lineup, but which one should you buy, and which iPhone is best for you in 2022?

Apple has unveiled this year’s latest iPhone series, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices. The standard devices pack the slightly improved Apple A15 Bionic chipset, while the Pro models sport the new Apple A16 Bionic chipset. The Pro models also finally do away with the notch, and instead, Apple introduced a new hole-punch cutout, marketed as Dynamic Island, with unique software-based features around it.

During the Apple Far Out September event, Apple also unveiled the brand new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), Apple Watch Ultra, and the new AirPods Pro (2nd generation) wireless earbuds.

Best flagship: iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is undoubtedly the highest-end flagship device in Apple’s lineup in 2022. The new flagship packs a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display that can change the refresh rate from 1-120Hz, and has up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The iPhone 14 Pro series are the first iPhones to finally come equipped with the Always-on Display functionality, one of the most anticipated features.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by an Apple A16 Bionic chipset, made on the 4nm process. The chip has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage, which can be customized with up to 1TB of storage. The camera on the back has gotten even better, and there are some notable improvements to enhance the quality even further.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max packs a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor with sensory-shift OIS. There’s also a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensor with dual pixel PDAF, and there’s also a 12MP f/2.8 telephoto sensor with PDAF, and OIS, capable of 3x optical zoom. The selfie camera has also been improved, and it houses a 12MP f/1.9 sensor with autofocus for the first time. The new sensors can capture more light in dimly lit environments, and have improved algorithms to reduce noise and improve the sharpness and details.

If money isn’t a concern for you, and you want the latest and the greatest device, then the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the one we recommend. It has the biggest battery out of all iPhones, and the latest chip should result in a full day’s worth of battery life, although it will depend on your usage. It's also worth noting that the device still only supports 20W fast wired charging, which isn’t as fast as some of the competition's 65W and 100W+ charging solutions, but Apple promises it will go from 0-50% in 30 minutes.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Runner-up: iPhone 13 Pro Max

If you’re okay with last year’s flagship, then you’re in luck. You can still find the iPhone 13 Pro Max at selected retailers, but you should probably hurry, since most companies are trying to get rid of their stock as Apple discontinued this model to boost sales for the new model.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is still an excellent device in 2022, and while it lacks the Always-on Display feature, new cameras, and still packs the notch on the screen, it’s still a powerful device with one of the best camera setups on the back. Size-wise, it’s the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, and it has a 6.7-inch 120Hz display. The phone is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM – making it ideal for watching movies, playing games, and multitasking.

The 13 Pro Max also has three sensors on the back, a 12MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. It’s one of the best camera phones this year, and it can take breathtaking photos and videos in all lighting conditions. The selfie camera is also a 12MP unit, and while it lacks autofocus, it’s still adequate for taking videos and selfies on the go.

The phone has a 4,352 mAh battery, which is one of the largest in an iPhone, and it supports 20W fast wired charging. Like most other iPhones, Apple claims it can go from 0-50% in just 30 minutes, and the phone still supports MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Best for power users: iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro is the latest flagship in Apple’s lineup. The new Pro features the Dynamic Island cutout for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors. It’s powered by the latest A16 Bionic chipset, and it has the same Always-on Display feature and camera setup on the back as the larger, Pro Max model.

We can easily recommend the iPhone 14 Pro for those who can benefit from the additional camera sensor on the back, and those who can take advantage of the slightly additional power under the hood of the 14 Pro. If you don’t usually take a lot of photos and don’t play a lot of games, it may be worth taking a look at the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, or even the iPhone 12, depending on the features that are important to you.

The only difference between these two devices is the dimensions, the display, and the battery size. The 14 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch screen, and early reports suggest that it might have a 3,200 mAh battery, compared to the 4,323 mAh that can be found in the 14 Pro Max. Both devices support 20W fast charging, MagSafe, and Qi wireless charging.

iPhone 14 Pro

Runner-up: iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro is last year’s flagship device, and it’s powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of base storage. It has a beautiful, bright, 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. It’s ideal for watching movies, watching videos, browsing the web, and playing games.

The device also has a 12MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The camera performs excellently in all lighting conditions, and it’s one of our favourite devices for portrait photos and nighttime shots out in the wild. The selfies are also excellent, although if you want sharper and slightly better images, the iPhone 14 Pro’s selfie camera now finally comes with autofocus – yielding sharper and more detailed shots.

The iPhone 13 Pro has a 3,095 mAh battery, which we found can last for a full day or two, depending on usage, and it also supports Apple’s 20W fast charging solution that promises a 50% charge in just 30 minutes. As you can expect, the device supports MagSafe accessories and charging, and there’s also 7.5W Qi wireless charging compatibility.

If you’d like to save some money and the new punch-hole cutout isn’t something you want to pay up for, then the iPhone 13 Pro is still an excellent flagship device in 2022, and you won’t be disappointed.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Best large iPhone: iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus is the larger version of the standard iPhone 14 model. It comes with the same Apple A15 Bionic chipset with a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, and 6GB of RAM. The device sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, and it features the same notch cutout that houses the Face ID sensor and 12MP selfie camera with autofocus.

On the back, there are two sensors, a 12MP primary and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The sensors have been improved, compared to the iPhone 13 generation, and they can capture better low-light photos and video, and display more details and less noise. As you would expect, the phone is still IP68 certified, meaning that it can withstand water and dust, although we would still recommend you not taking it down to the beach to protect it from any accidental damage.

Early reports claim that the iPhone 14 Plus might pack a 4,323 mAh battery inside, which is one of the largest in any iPhone to this date. Apple says that it can easily last for a full day on a single charge and also supports 20W fast wired charging, which can top up the device from 0-50% in just 30 minutes. The magnets on the back support MagSafe charging and other accessories, and it still supports Qi-certified wireless chargers at up to 7.5W.

If you’re looking for a slightly larger phone than the iPhone 14, but don’t want to spend the extra few hundred bucks for the Pro Max model, then the iPhone 14 Plus is an ideal match. It has the same functionalities as the vanilla iPhone 14, but it packs a larger display and a beefier battery.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Best for most people: iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is the latest device in Apple’s latest, 2022 lineup of smartphones. It’s powered by the slightly higher-clocked Apple A15 Bionic chipset, and it has a new camera setup on the back to take low-light images one step further. The differences between the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are relatively marginal this year, but that doesn’t mean it’s not an easy recommendation.

We also have an excellent guide explaining the differences between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 14 packs the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display as the iPhone 13, and it still has the same 1,200 nit peak brightness – making it excellent to use in broad daylight. The phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage, and it has a 12MP f/1.5 primary camera, and a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide. While we’re still waiting to get our hands on the new units, it’s clear that the new sensors will be able to provide better results in all lighting conditions, and we can’t wait to take them out on a spin.

It’s also worth mentioning that the selfie camera is a 12MP f/1.9 sensor with autofocus, for the first time. If you love vlogging, or taking videos and lots of photos, this is the best iPhone to this date.

The battery should have received some minor improvements, although it’s rumored to pack a near identical cell inside. The device also supports 20W fast wired charging, and Apple says it can go from 0-50% in 30 minutes, and it still has support for MagSafe and Qi wireless charging.

iPhone 14

Runner-up: iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is one of the best smartphones you can buy today, in 2022. Last year’s flagship is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage. If you’re a power user, and love taking photos, this is an affordable smartphone that will excel at all those things.

It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that makes movies and video pop on the screen. It’s large enough to enjoy movies and playing games and compact enough to fit easily in your hands and pockets. The device also has a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP primary and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It has all the features you need, and it takes breathtaking photos in all environments, even in pitch black.

The battery can comfortably last a day or two on a single charge, depending on the usage, and it even supports 20W fast wired charging that can top up the device from 0-50% in just 30 minutes. If you don’t need the latest and the greatest and want to save some money, we’d recommend this over the iPhone 14.

Apple iPhone 13

Runner-up: iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 might be a two-year-old smartphone at this point and time, but it’s still an excellent value for money. Apple is still selling the original iPhone 12 with 64GB of storage for $599, and will gladly sell you a 128GB model for $649. Depending on your needs and requirements, it might be a great option to pick this model over the iPhone 13; however, if you have $50 more, you could pick up the iPhone 13 for $699. Apple is all about upselling, and it’s the marketing champion to convince people to spend more.

As for specs, the iPhone 12 packs a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, the same panel the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 use today. It’s powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chipset with 4GB of RAM, which is still plenty for this device to comfortably use multiple apps simultaneously and for playing games.

The camera features a 12MP primary and a 12MP ultrawide snapper on the back, making it ideal for taking photos in all lighting conditions. And, while the battery is smaller than what can be found in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models, it can still last you for a full day on a single charge, and some might even be able to get more out of it.

iPhone 12

Best Compact: iPhone 13 mini

It appears that analysts got the number right, and Apple didn’t sell enough iPhone 13 mini devices to justify developing another one in 2022. Because of this, Apple replaced the mini with the re-introduced Plus model, which will likely sell more units due to the larger display and battery size.

If you’re on the market for a compact device with decent all-day battery life, your only option is the iPhone 13 mini, which remains available on Apple’s website, carriers, and retailers. The iPhone 13 mini has a fairly large 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The phone has 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of base storage. It’s powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, which is also behind the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus devices, albeit, they’re slightly tweaked to make them more efficient for graphics-intensive tasks. It’s the same chip for the most part, and users are unlikely to notice a difference in day-to-day use.

As for the cameras, the iPhone 13 mini packs a 12MP f/1.6 primary sensor, and a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera. They’re excellent in all lighting conditions, and it’s one of the best compact smartphones. The iPhone 13 mini starts at $599 for the 128GB model, and it’s available in various color options, such as Pink, Blue, Black, White, Green, and (Product) RED.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini

Best budget iPhone: iPhone SE (2022) 3rd Generation

The iPhone SE 5G (3rd generation) was announced in March, 2022. The device features the same old design as its predecessor, dated all the way back to the original iPhone 6 series and the iPhone 8 series of devices. The phone has large front bezels, and a single camera on the back.

The phone sports a 4.7-inch IPS LCD display, and it’s powered by an Apple A15 Bionic chipset with 4GB of RAM. It has 64/128/256GB storage options, runs the latest version of iOS, and is expected to receive anywhere between 4-6 years of continuous software updates. As for the camera, there’s a single 12MP f/1.8 snapper on the back, which is excellent in great lighting conditions; however, it lacks night mode. If you’re looking for a great all-rounder and are fine with some sacrifices, this will serve you well.

If you’re on a budget and want to experience iPhone for the first time, or perhaps you just want a cheap device that enables you to get things done, the iPhone SE is a perfect smartphone. The iPhone SE 3 can be yours for $429 at selected retailers and carriers. It’s worth noting that while the price has remained the same in the US, it has gone up everywhere else around the world.