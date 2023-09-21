The moment has arrived: Apple's latest iPhone 15 series hits the shelves later this week. The iPhone 15 series features major new upgrades compared to the predecessor, like a 5x optical zoom lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the introduction of USB-C on all models, and the expansion of Dynamic Island to the base models. However, it's now time to decide which storage size you should buy.

Similar to the previous model, the iPhone 15 series doesn't support microSD card expansion. And now that all the iPhones feature a 48MP primary camera — resulting in slightly larger image files — the lack of microSD expansion and limited internal storage could be a concern for many. So, if you're wondering which storage option to choose, let's break it down for you:

What are the storage options on the table?

Before we delve into the nitty-gritty of selecting the right storage capacity, let's get a detailed look at what the iPhone 15 series has to offer in terms of storage configurations. The standard iPhone 15 and its larger counterpart, the iPhone 15 Plus, follow the footsteps of their predecessors, with three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The iPhone 15 Pro follows the iPhone 14 Pro and is available in four storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. However, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which now starts at a slightly higher price of $1,199, features 256GB as base storage with 512GB and 1TB options available as well. To simplify this for you, here is the full breakdown of all the storage variants and their prices:

Variant 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 15 $799 $899 $1,099 — iPhone 15 Plus $899 $999 $1,199 — iPhone 15 Pro $999 $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 iPhone 15 Pro Max — $1,199 $1,399 $1,599

Related: How to save money on expensive tech - US Edition

Which iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro storage size should you buy?

Now that we've seen the choices, it's time to decide which smartphone you want to buy. Are you interested in the regular iPhone 15, looking for the bigger screen of the iPhone 15 Plus, or going all-in on the advanced features of the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max? If you're still undecided, we recommend you to check out our in-depth guide explaining which iPhone you should buy in 2023.

In a nutshell, you should know that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come with new additions like the Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chip, and a 48MP primary camera — all borrowed from the iPhone 14 Pro series. There is also a USB-C port this time around (common on all iPhone 15 models) and revamped glass back with a textured finish. On the flip side, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max offer superior features like a titanium build, a 120Hz ProMotion display, the powerful A17 Pro chipset, an Action Button, 5x optical zoom (iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusive), and more.

Now that you've figured out which smartphone suits your needs, let's see which storage option for the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro is the right fit for you.

If you're going with iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus

As noted above, the iPhone 15 brings a number of major improvements over its predecessor, while the iPhone 15 Plus offers a premium big-screen experience without the hefty price tag. Moreover, just like the previous gen iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models, the new non-Pro iPhone 15 models are available in storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

In this day and age when most apps and games gobble up a lot of space, it becomes hard to recommend the base 128GB storage variant — especially if you're not using Apple's iCloud+ subscription. Moreover, the new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus feature a 48MP primary camera, which is a big jump from 12MP camera on iPhone 14. And even though it's set to capture storage-friendly files by default, if you're into shooting RAW photos, you should consider the 256GB model. However, if you don't click a lot of photos and videos or play a lot of games, the 128GB variant should be more than fine for you.

But, if you click a lot of pictures, need constant access to your media files, or you want to play many games on your iPhone 15, then the 512GB storage is your top pick, especially if you're buying it for the long term. Alternatively, if you're considering the 512GB option, you can also go for this combination: opt for the 256GB version and invest in one of the best external storage devices for iPhone to keep your files accessible offline.

iPhone 15 The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with the new Dynamic Island, a dual camera setup, new colors, and a USB Type-C port. It's powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, and it's the most affordable high-end iPhone you can get your hands on today. $800 at Best Buy $800 at Verizon $830 at AT&T

iPhone 15 Plus The iPhone 15 Plus is larger than the standard iPhone 15. It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display, a dual camera setup, new colors, and a USB Type-C port. It's powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, and it's the best and most affordable large iPhone you can get your hands on today. $900 at Best Buy $900 at Verizon $930 at AT&T

If you're going with iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max

If you're upgrading to the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, chances are that you plan on using it for at least a couple of years. Not only do you need the best smartphone camera experience, but also the overall best. Not to forget that iPhone 15 Pros can record 4K 60fps videos and capture 48MP RAW photos, meaning your internal storage will fill up quite fast.

With these factors in mind, we recommend a minimum of 256GB for the iPhone 15 Pro. If you're opting for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, don't worry — it already comes with 256GB of base storage. Having 256GB ensures you have plenty of room for all your content, apps, and media. And if budget is not a constraint, you should get the 512GB storage configuration, especially if you plan on using your new iPhone for a long time.

Now, if you're someone who captures every moment and relies on your smartphone's camera for work, the 1TB option is the way to go. However, keep in mind that you can also choose the 512GB version and consider affordable iPhone external flash drives — you will still end up paying less than the hefty $1,599 price of the 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro The iPhone 15 Pro is the new Pro series flagship from Apple. It's equipped with the new Apple A17 Pro chipset and 8GB of RAM. It comes in new colors, and it has an even more powerful camera setup and a refined design. $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Verizon $1000 at AT&T

iPhone 15 Pro Max The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the latest and the greatest smartphone in Apple's lineup. The smartphone is powered by the latest Apple A17 Pro chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It has a more refined Titanium chassis that makes it lighter and more comfortable, and it features a new periscope telephoto camera. $1200 at Best Buy $1200 at Verizon $1200 at AT&T

Now that you have picked the right storage option for your iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, check out the guides below and keep your device protected from scratches, drops, and other potential damage: