Want to buy the latest Apple flagship but aren't sure how much storage to get? We're here to help guide you.

Like every other iPhone launched in the past, the latest iPhone 14 series also does not feature microSD card storage expansion slot. Even though the new iPhones come with a lot of upgrades and features over the previous generation — especially the iPhone 14 Pro models with their new 48MP camera and Dynamic Island notch — the lack of microSD expansion might be a bummer for many.

But, if you've got your eyes set on the standard iPhone 14 or are considering to snag the more premium-feeling iPhone 14 Pro, you must be wondering which storage model should you pick? Well, let us break it down for you:

What are the storage options on the table?

Before we help you decide what storage variant to buy, let's see what storage configurations the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are available in. Just like the iPhone 13 series, the two non-Pro variants, i.e., the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, are available in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

As for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple is offering these models in four storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. While it was rumored that iPhone 14 Pro models will start with at least 256GB of onboard storage, the company has decided to stick with 128GB as the storage for the base variant. Nonetheless, here is the full breakdown of all the storage variants and their prices:

Variant 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 14 $799 $899 $1,099 — iPhone 14 Plus $899 $999 $1,199 — iPhone 14 Pro $999 $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 iPhone 14 Pro Max $1,099 $1,199 $1,399 $1,599

Which iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro storage size should you buy?

Now, before you choose the perfect iPhone 14 storage option for you, you should first decide which iPhone 14 series smartphone you should get in the first place — a Pro model or a non-Pro model? The bigger Pro Max or Plus variants? Or the 6.1-inch models? Well, if you're confused between the two, our sister website, XDA-Developers, has an excellent guide covering all the differences and key features of Apple's latest smartphones.

In general, you should know that while the iPhone 14 isn't a lot different compared to last year's iPhone 13, it comes with two crucial features — crash detection and emergency satellite connectivity. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro offers more features compared to the standard models in the form of the pill-shaped Dynamic Island, 120Hz ProMotion display, 48MP primary camera, and more.

Once you've figured out which smartphone suits your needs, read along and learn which storage configuration of the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro you should buy.

If you're going with iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus

If you’ve set your eyes on the iPhone 14, you should know that this smartphone offers only a minor upgrade over the iPhone 13. On the other hand, iPhone 14 Plus aims to provide the big-screen iPhone experience without the premium price of the Pro model. The storage options for both the models are identical — 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

In this day and age when most apps and games occupy a lot of storage, it's possible that the 128GB storage could get filled up quite fast — especially if you don't subscribe to Apple's iCloud+ subscription. Moreover, the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus come with many new camera features, such as Action Mode and improved Low Light mode, so you might want to prefer the 256GB model. But if you don't click many pictures, record many videos, or play a lot of games, the 128GB variant should be more than fine for you.

But, if you click a lot of pictures, need all your media files to be accessible round the clock, or you want to play many games on your iPhone 14, then the 512GB local storage is the best option for you, especially if you're buying it for the long term.

If you're going with iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max

When considering purchasing the iPhone 14 Pro, the only reason you're willing to spend around $1000 on a smartphone is probably that you plan on using it for at least a couple of years. Not only do you need the best smartphone camera experience, but you also need the best overall experience. Furthermore, recording 4K 60fps videos and taking 48MP RAW shots from the new primary camera will fill up the local storage fairly quickly.

All in all, it's possible that the 128GB variant is going to get filled up quite fast, which is why we recommend you move to get at least 256GB or the 512GB model. In the event that your budget is not a constraint, you should get the 512GB storage configuration, especially if you plan on using your new iPhone for a long time.

Now if you're really a photography enthusiast that captures every moment and uses the smartphone's camera for your day-to-day job, you might as well go for the 1TB variant. However, it's worth noting that you can go with the 512GB variant and opt for cheap iPhone external flash drives — you will still end up paying less than the $1,599 price of the 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max.

