If you have gone through the specs sheet of the new Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, you may have noticed that, like the previous Pixel 7 series, the Pixel 8 series also doesn't have support for microSD card expansion. While the new phones offer a better build, the new Google Tensor G3 chipset, better cameras, and a lot of AI and ML features, the lack of microSD card expansion could disappoint some potential buyers.

If you're interested in buying the regular Pixel 8 or thinking about getting the more premium Pixel 8 Pro, you might be wondering which storage option to choose. Well, let's simplify it for you:

What are the storage options on the table?

Before we help you decide which storage option to choose, let's first look at the available storage configurations for the Pixel 8 series. Similar to last year's base model, the Pixel 7, the regular Pixel 8 comes in just two storage options: 128GB and 256GB.

On the other hand, Google has improved the storage offerings for the Pro model, the Pixel 8 Pro, as the smartphone is available in a more extensive selection with four storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. To make things simple for you, here's a breakdown of all the storage variants and their prices for both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro:

Variant 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB Google Pixel 8 $699 $759 — — Google Pixel 8 Pro $999 $1,059 $1,179 $1,399

Related: Which Pixel 8 color should you buy?

Which Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 storage size should you buy?

Now, before you select the ideal Pixel 8 storage option for you, it's important to first decide whether you want the Pro model or the standard one. If you're unsure about the differences and key features between the two, our sister website, XDA-Developers, offers an excellent guide to help you make that choice.

On the whole, you should know that the Pixel 8 provides most features for $300 less. You'll still get the same primary camera performance, the Tensor G3 chipset, and the new AI features. However, if you want a larger screen, a 5x optical zoom lens, an improved ultra-wide sensor, and a bigger battery, the Pixel 8 Pro might be the better choice.

Once you have figured out which smartphone suits your needs, continue reading to find out which Pixel 8 storage configuration is the right fit for you.

If you're going with Google Pixel 8

Now if you have your eyes set on the standard Pixel 8, it's important to note that it's available in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. Typically, we might have suggested the 128GB base model, but considering a few key factors, such as Google offering seven years of OS updates, the growing size of apps, games, and photos, and the fact that the 256GB model is only $60 more than the 128GB version, we recommend you to go with the 256GB model without any second thoughts. This choice will future-proof your purchase, provide better performance, and give you peace of mind, all for a modest price increase.

Google Pixel 8 The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch display with adaptive refresh rate (up to 120Hz). It also ships with the improved Google Tensor G3 and a 4,575 mAh cell that will allow for all-day use. And if you enjoy capturing images on your smartphone, its cameras, enhanced by AI will help capture the best moment in your life. $759 at Amazon See at Best Buy

If you're going with Google Pixel 8 Pro

On the other hand, if you have your eyes set on the Pixel 8 Pro, you should know that Google's top-end smartphone is now available in four storage configurations: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Now, the only reason you're willing to spend around $1000 on a smartphone is probably that you plan on using it for at least a couple of years, and in that case, the 128GB storage might feel a bit limited.

Moreover, considering that the 256GB model for the Pixel 8 Pro is just $60 more than the 128GB version, it's the sensible choice for most users. However, if budget isn't a major concern, and you're planning on keeping your Pixel 8 Pro for an extended period (remember, Google offers 7 years of OS updates for this model), then the 512GB storage configuration is worth considering for the extra space it provides.

Now, if you click a lot of pictures, need constant access to your media files, or you want to play many games on your Pixel 8 Pro, the 1TB storage option is a solid pick. However, note that it's exclusively available on the Google Store, so you won't have access to deals offered by other retailers, like the free Pixel Watch 2 bundle on Amazon.

So, if you're thinking about the 1TB option, you could also go for a different approach: choose the 256GB or 512GB version and invest in one of the best external storage devices to ensure easy access to your files offline.

Google Pixel 8 Pro The Google Pixel 8 Pro, featuring the third-generation Tensor G3, is Google's flagship phone for 2023. It introduces some small improvements overall, a brand-new processor to set it apart, a thermometer sensor, and promises an outstanding smartphone camera experience. $999 at Amazon $999 at Best Buy

Now that you've picked the right Pixel 8 storage option for you, it's time for you to keep your device fully protected. Check out the accessories guides below to keep your device protected from scratches, drops, and other potential damage: